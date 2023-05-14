Advertisement
World News
May 14, 2023 / 12:14 PM / Updated at 5:05 AM

Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off

By Clyde Hughes & Darryl Coote
1/6
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters outside his residence located in the Uskudar district of Kisikli Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday. Photo by Turkish President Press Office/UPI
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters outside his residence located in the Uskudar district of Kisikli Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday. Photo by Turkish President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Turkey's Sunday presidential election appeared to be headed for a run-off as neither long-serving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, achieved a majority of votes as ballot counting neared completion early Monday.

State-run Anadolu news agency reported early Monday that with more than 99% of the vote counted, Erdogan was leading with 49.4% of the vote share to Kilicdaroglu's 44/9%, with Sinan Ogan taking up a little more than 5%. If no candidate gets a majority of the vote, then the election will go to a run-off on May 28.

Advertisement

Though ballots were still being counted, Erdogan told his supporters from the balcony of his Justice and Development Party's Ankara headquarters early Monday that they were leading in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

"Although the exact results are not clear yet, we are well ahead," Erdogan said, according to Anadolu.

RELATED Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office

He said that he expected his lead to grow on Kilicdaroglu.

"We believe we'll finish this round with over 50% of the votes," Erdogan said.

At his own headquarters, Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party as well as the candidate of the six-party Nation Alliance opposition, told supporters that if the nation wants a run-off election then they welcome it.

Advertisement

"We will absolutely win this election in the second round," he said in the televised speech. "Everyone will see that."

Erdogan is trying to recover from complaints about the government's response to a devastating earthquake and financial crisis that saw inflation skyrocket. Polls show he is in a tight race with Kilicdaroglu, who has also taken advantage of Erdogan's turn to a more authoritarian style of governing in recent years.

Erdogan had not been able to move polls to a larger lead despite being in control of the media and messaging in the country. The high interest in the election leading up to the opening of the polls appeared to play out on Sunday.

RELATED Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man for alleged terrorism planning

"We are expecting a record turnout in Istanbul, and there are also reports that this is the same across Turkey," Canan Kaftancıoglu, the Istanbul chair of Kilicdaroglu's CHP party, said. "Except for one or two individual cases, I would say that our citizens completed the voting process without any trouble or problem."

Erdogan issued a post on Twitter promising to "protect the will of our nation," despite some concerns that he could object to the election if he does not win.

"The voting process was completed in a way that befits our democracy, thank God," Erdogan said. "Now, as always, it's time to hold tight to the ballot boxes. Until the results are final, we continue to protect the will of our nation!"

Advertisement

In Washington when asked about the election and the potential over a dispute in Turkey to its results, U.S. President Joe Biden said "whoever wins, wins."

"There's enough problems in that part of the world right now without that happening," he said to reporters.

Read More

Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq

Latest Headlines

Zelensky makes surprise stop in London to lobby Sunak for support
World News // 2 minutes ago
Zelensky makes surprise stop in London to lobby Sunak for support
LONDON, May 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Monday on a surprise visit for talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to lobby for more support ahead of an anticipated Spring offensive.
Rocket fire briefly interrupts Gaza cease-fire
World News // 14 hours ago
Rocket fire briefly interrupts Gaza cease-fire
May 14 (UPI) -- A brief exchange of rocket fire Sunday between Islamic Jihad militants and the Israeli Defense Forces interrupted a cease-fire that had been brokered by Egypt.
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
May 14 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday two of its senior commanders have died in fighting near Bakhmut, a pivotal city in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
May 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Germany for the first time since Russia's invasion of his country on Sunday where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised his continued support.
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
World News // 21 hours ago
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
BANGKOK, May 14 (UPI) -- Thailand's pro-democracy opposition parties swept to a landslide victory in elections held Sunday, according to preliminary results, as voters called for a change in political power held by the military and monarchy.
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
World News // 16 hours ago
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
May 14 (UPI) -- The number of bodies found during a massive search connected with a so-called starvation cult in Kenya has reached more than 200 as authorities decided on Sunday to continue holding its leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge.
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
World News // 19 hours ago
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
May 14 (UPI) -- Humanitarian agencies are bracing for the worse as powerful Cyclone Mocha and its Category 5 winds made landfall in Myanmar on Sunday before heading toward the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes
May 13 (UPI) -- A cease-fire was announced Saturday after a fifth day of intensifying rocket fire from Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip and airstrikes by Israeli defense forces.
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
World News // 1 day ago
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
May 13 (UPI) -- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a major blow in the key Karnataka state elections on Saturday, losing decisively to the opposition Congress Party.
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
May 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top national leaders Saturday in what he called "an important visit" for his war effort against Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement