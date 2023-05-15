Advertisement
World News
May 15, 2023 / 9:30 AM

Pakistan's ruling party files complaint, holds protest over release of Imran Khan

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Supporters of Pakistan's ruling coalition took part in a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court as it filed a complaint against the judiciary after it's decision to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan who had been held on corruption charges. Photo by Arshad Arbab/EPA-EFE
Supporters of Pakistan's ruling coalition took part in a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court as it filed a complaint against the judiciary after it's decision to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan who had been held on corruption charges. Photo by Arshad Arbab/EPA-EFE

May 15 (UPI) -- Pakistan's ruling party on Monday filed a complaint against the chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Council, charging that they acted politically in favor of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The National Assembly on Monday approved a resolution to file a complaint against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial as the Pakistan Democratic Movement, led by current Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff, said the court wilted in front of protests and politics in making its decision and ordering that Khan should go free while fighting corruption charges.

Advertisement

The PDM also held a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday, protesting what it calls the court giving "blanket relief" to Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the PDM, called for the sit-in on Friday. Police allowed protesters into the Serena intersection near the court Monday afternoon.

RELATED Authorities arrest 132 alleged mobsters in 10-country sting

"The district administration had decided to allow the PDM to protest, but subject to the approval of the interior ministry," the local administration said.

Khan alleged on Twitter Sunday that the ruling government was enacting a plan to place his wife in jail and keep him in prison for 10 years by accusing him of being responsible for violent protests that followed his arrest, while ultimately dismantling the PTI party.

Advertisement

He also condemned the plans to hold the sit-in protest as "drama."

RELATED U.S. religious freedom panel again calls for India to be blacklisted

"Never has the sanctity of chadar and char dewaari been violated the way it is being done by these criminals," he wrote. "This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out."

Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Khan's immediate release on Thursday, ruling his arrest by a paramilitary outfit that triggered violent unrest in the country, was illegal.

Khan was arrested on May 9 as he entered the Islamabad High Court building by paramilitary troops for a hearing on previous charges against him.

RELATED Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip

The court said that no one should be arrested on the high court's premises as Bandial said the National Accountability Bureau had broken the law in carrying out Khan's arrest.

Latest Headlines

Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
World News // 1 hour ago
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
BANGKOK, May 15 (UPI) -- Thailand's two major pro-democracy opposition parties agreed to form a coalition government on Monday, one day after they swept to a landslide victory in elections that saw voters call for structural change.
Britain's opposition eyes allowing EU citizens, teens to vote in general elections
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's opposition eyes allowing EU citizens, teens to vote in general elections
May 15 (UPI) -- The leader of Britain's opposition Labor Party confirmed Monday that it was considering giving EU residents the vote -- if it wins the next election.
China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on espionage charges
World News // 1 hour ago
China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on espionage charges
May 15 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced a 78-year-old U.S. citizen who was living in Hong Kong to life in prison for espionage.
Zelensky makes surprise stop in London to lobby Sunak for support
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky makes surprise stop in London to lobby Sunak for support
LONDON, May 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Monday on a surprise visit for talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to lobby for more support ahead of an anticipated Spring offensive.
Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off
World News // 21 hours ago
Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off
May 14 (UPI) -- Turkey's Sunday presidential election appeared to be headed for a run-off as neither long-serving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, achieved a majority of votes.
Rocket fire briefly interrupts Gaza cease-fire
World News // 17 hours ago
Rocket fire briefly interrupts Gaza cease-fire
May 14 (UPI) -- A brief exchange of rocket fire Sunday between Islamic Jihad militants and the Israeli Defense Forces interrupted a cease-fire that had been brokered by Egypt.
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
May 14 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday two of its senior commanders have died in fighting near Bakhmut, a pivotal city in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
May 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Germany for the first time since Russia's invasion of his country on Sunday where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised his continued support.
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
BANGKOK, May 14 (UPI) -- Thailand's pro-democracy opposition parties swept to a landslide victory in elections held Sunday, according to preliminary results, as voters called for a change in political power held by the military and monarchy.
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
World News // 19 hours ago
Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing
May 14 (UPI) -- The number of bodies found during a massive search connected with a so-called starvation cult in Kenya has reached more than 200 as authorities decided on Sunday to continue holding its leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine
Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off
Turkish presidential election appears headed to a run-off
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
Thailand opposition party surges to stunning lead in preliminary vote count
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
2 dead, 5 wounded in Arizona shooting
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement