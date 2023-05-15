Pakistan's ruling party files complaint, holds protest over release of Imran Khan

1/2

Supporters of Pakistan's ruling coalition took part in a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court as it filed a complaint against the judiciary after it's decision to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan who had been held on corruption charges. Photo by Arshad Arbab/EPA-EFE

May 15 (UPI) -- Pakistan's ruling party on Monday filed a complaint against the chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Council, charging that they acted politically in favor of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The National Assembly on Monday approved a resolution to file a complaint against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial as the Pakistan Democratic Movement, led by current Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff, said the court wilted in front of protests and politics in making its decision and ordering that Khan should go free while fighting corruption charges. Advertisement

The PDM also held a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday, protesting what it calls the court giving "blanket relief" to Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the PDM, called for the sit-in on Friday. Police allowed protesters into the Serena intersection near the court Monday afternoon.

"The district administration had decided to allow the PDM to protest, but subject to the approval of the interior ministry," the local administration said.

Khan alleged on Twitter Sunday that the ruling government was enacting a plan to place his wife in jail and keep him in prison for 10 years by accusing him of being responsible for violent protests that followed his arrest, while ultimately dismantling the PTI party.

He also condemned the plans to hold the sit-in protest as "drama."

"Never has the sanctity of chadar and char dewaari been violated the way it is being done by these criminals," he wrote. "This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out."

Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Khan's immediate release on Thursday, ruling his arrest by a paramilitary outfit that triggered violent unrest in the country, was illegal.

Khan was arrested on May 9 as he entered the Islamabad High Court building by paramilitary troops for a hearing on previous charges against him.

The court said that no one should be arrested on the high court's premises as Bandial said the National Accountability Bureau had broken the law in carrying out Khan's arrest.