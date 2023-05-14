Polls close in Turkey as President Erdogan fights for political life

May 14 (UPI) -- As polls closed Sunday in national elections in Turkey, long-serving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to learn soon if he will keep his post or face a runoff election.
Erdogan is trying to recover from complaints about the government's response to a devastating earthquake and financial crisis that saw inflation skyrocket. Polls show he is in a tight race with leading opposition opponent Kemal Kılıcdaroglu, who has also taken advantage of Erdogan's turn to a more-authoritarian style of governing over the years.