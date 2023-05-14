Advertisement
World News
May 14, 2023 / 9:18 AM

Thailand's polls close as opposition looks for sweeping change

By Thomas Maresca
1/9
Voters turned out in large numbers in Thailand on Sunday for an election that may bring an end to nearly a decade of military-backed rule. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
Voters turned out in large numbers in Thailand on Sunday for an election that may bring an end to nearly a decade of military-backed rule. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

BANGKOK, May 14 (UPI) -- Thailand's voters turned out in large numbers on Sunday to cast their ballots in a pivotal election that appears poised to shake up a decades-long hold on political power by the military and the monarchy.

About 52 million Thais are eligible to vote, and the country's Election Commission is predicting an 85% turnout at some 95,000 polling stations nationwide. Polls closed at 5 p.m. local time without any major disruptions reported.

Advertisement

Preliminary results are expected by late evening, with a pair of pro-democracy opposition parties predicted to win by large margins over the incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the general who seized power in a military coup in 2014 and is running for re-election with the United Thai Nation Party.

The frontrunner is the populist Pheu Thai party, which has dominated electoral politics for the past two decades but has repeatedly been removed from power by military coups and judicial interventions.

Advertisement

It is led by 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose billionaire father Thaksin was ousted as prime minister in a 2006 coup. Her aunt Yingluck also served as prime minister before being removed by the military in 2014.

The family dynasty remains deeply popular with rural and working-class Thais but is at odds with the military- and monarchy-backed establishment in a power struggle that has dominated Thai politics for the last two decades.

An emerging factor in the race is the progressive Move Forward Party, which has surged in the polls and appeals to a younger generation desperate for deeper change.

RELATED Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's party, dozens of other opposition parties

"Thailand has been stuck in a loop," Move Forward supporter Jirapol Rangsoongnern, 38, said at a polling station in central Bangkok on Sunday morning.

"I'm very excited to vote," he said. "We need to change the structure of the system. The economy is very bad and we are tired of the military and tired of Prayuth."

Move Forward climbed to second in the polls ahead of the election behind its 42-year-old Harvard-educated leader Pita Limjaroenrat, with an ambitious agenda that looks to rewrite the constitution, end military conscription and -- most radically -- reform the lese-majeste law that makes it a crime to insult the king or members of the royal family.

Advertisement

The rise of the Move Forward Party makes this year's election "fundamentally different" than previous clashes between Thaksin-led populist forces and the traditional establishment, Thitinan Pongsudhirak, professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, told UPI.

"[Move Forward] is taking Thai politics to the next level by demanding structural reforms of established centers of power, particularly the military and the monarchy," he said.

The party is a successor of the Future Forward Party, which performed well in the 2019 general election before being dissolved by Thailand's constitutional court. The move sparked a student-led pro-democracy movement in 2020 that called for reining in both the military and the monarchy.

Several of the young people who took part in the protests are now running as candidates with Move Forward, such as 28-year-old Rukchanok Srinork.

"I am just a normal person -- I came to this election without resources, without money, without a family name," Rukchanok told UPI. "I want to win this seat so I can help raise the ceiling in this political climate. The time to change is now."

While pro-democracy forces are likely to dominate the popular vote, forming the next government will present a challenge.

Sunday's vote will choose the 500 seats of the House of Representatives, but the prime minister needs a majority of votes from both the House and an appointed 250-member Senate -- which the military has firm control over thanks to its post-coup 2017 constitution.

Advertisement

No party is expected to win enough seats to form a government on its own, so alliances and partnerships will be required, which could take weeks or even months to play out.

Read More

Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy Thailand dissolves parliament as nation heads toward May election

Latest Headlines

Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
World News // 11 minutes ago
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
May 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Germany for the first time since Russia's invasion of his country on Sunday where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised his continued support.
Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes
World News // 18 hours ago
Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes
May 13 (UPI) -- A cease-fire was announced Saturday after a fifth day of intensifying rocket fire from Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip and airstrikes by Israeli defense forces.
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
World News // 20 hours ago
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
May 13 (UPI) -- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a major blow in the key Karnataka state elections on Saturday, losing decisively to the opposition Congress Party.
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
May 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top national leaders Saturday in what he called "an important visit" for his war effort against Russia.
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
World News // 23 hours ago
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
May 13 (UPI) -- Germany announced Saturday it will send nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine, its largest military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
World News // 2 days ago
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
BANGKOK, May 12 (UPI) -- Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday for a general election poised to shake off a decade of military rule and push the kingdom toward a more democratic future that may include curbing the power of the monarchy.
French citizens Bernard Phelan, Benjamin Briere released from Iran
World News // 1 day ago
French citizens Bernard Phelan, Benjamin Briere released from Iran
May 12 (UPI) -- A pair of French citizens detained in Iran were released on Friday, diplomatic officials announced.
Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1
SEOUL, May 12 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor accounted for almost 55% of the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle market in the first quarter of this year, according to business tracker SNE Research.
High Court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
World News // 2 days ago
High Court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
May 12 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn has been granted a two-week bail by the Islamabad High Court that also prevents his re-arrest by the government. But he still fears re-arrest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
Calif. Gov. Newsom revises budget to address $32B revenue shortfall
Calif. Gov. Newsom revises budget to address $32B revenue shortfall
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement