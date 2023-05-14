Thailand's polls close as opposition looks for sweeping change

1/9

Voters turned out in large numbers in Thailand on Sunday for an election that may bring an end to nearly a decade of military-backed rule. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

BANGKOK, May 14 (UPI) -- Thailand's voters turned out in large numbers on Sunday to cast their ballots in a pivotal election that appears poised to shake up a decades-long hold on political power by the military and the monarchy. About 52 million Thais are eligible to vote, and the country's Election Commission is predicting an 85% turnout at some 95,000 polling stations nationwide. Polls closed at 5 p.m. local time without any major disruptions reported.

Preliminary results are expected by late evening, with a pair of pro-democracy opposition parties predicted to win by large margins over the incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the general who seized power in a military coup in 2014 and is running for re-election with the United Thai Nation Party.

The frontrunner is the populist Pheu Thai party, which has dominated electoral politics for the past two decades but has repeatedly been removed from power by military coups and judicial interventions.

It is led by 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose billionaire father Thaksin was ousted as prime minister in a 2006 coup. Her aunt Yingluck also served as prime minister before being removed by the military in 2014.

The family dynasty remains deeply popular with rural and working-class Thais but is at odds with the military- and monarchy-backed establishment in a power struggle that has dominated Thai politics for the last two decades.

An emerging factor in the race is the progressive Move Forward Party, which has surged in the polls and appeals to a younger generation desperate for deeper change.

"Thailand has been stuck in a loop," Move Forward supporter Jirapol Rangsoongnern, 38, said at a polling station in central Bangkok on Sunday morning.

"I'm very excited to vote," he said. "We need to change the structure of the system. The economy is very bad and we are tired of the military and tired of Prayuth."

Move Forward climbed to second in the polls ahead of the election behind its 42-year-old Harvard-educated leader Pita Limjaroenrat, with an ambitious agenda that looks to rewrite the constitution, end military conscription and -- most radically -- reform the lese-majeste law that makes it a crime to insult the king or members of the royal family.

The rise of the Move Forward Party makes this year's election "fundamentally different" than previous clashes between Thaksin-led populist forces and the traditional establishment, Thitinan Pongsudhirak, professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, told UPI.

"[Move Forward] is taking Thai politics to the next level by demanding structural reforms of established centers of power, particularly the military and the monarchy," he said.

The party is a successor of the Future Forward Party, which performed well in the 2019 general election before being dissolved by Thailand's constitutional court. The move sparked a student-led pro-democracy movement in 2020 that called for reining in both the military and the monarchy.

Several of the young people who took part in the protests are now running as candidates with Move Forward, such as 28-year-old Rukchanok Srinork.

"I am just a normal person -- I came to this election without resources, without money, without a family name," Rukchanok told UPI. "I want to win this seat so I can help raise the ceiling in this political climate. The time to change is now."

While pro-democracy forces are likely to dominate the popular vote, forming the next government will present a challenge.

Sunday's vote will choose the 500 seats of the House of Representatives, but the prime minister needs a majority of votes from both the House and an appointed 250-member Senate -- which the military has firm control over thanks to its post-coup 2017 constitution.

No party is expected to win enough seats to form a government on its own, so alliances and partnerships will be required, which could take weeks or even months to play out.