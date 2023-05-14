Advertisement
World News
May 14, 2023 / 11:12 AM

'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone

By Clyde Hughes
As Cyclone Mocha approaches, relief supplies are unloaded near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sunday. The site is the world's largest refugee camp. Photo by Tanbirul Miraj Ripon/EPA-EFE
As Cyclone Mocha approaches, relief supplies are unloaded near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sunday. The site is the world's largest refugee camp. Photo by Tanbirul Miraj Ripon/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- Humanitarian agencies are bracing for the worst as powerful Cyclone Mocha and its Category 5 winds made landfall in Myanmar on Sunday before heading toward the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Mocha intensified as it reached Myanmar's west coast with winds up to 161 mph with gust topping out at 195 mph, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the storm is expected to travel north-northeasterly across Rakhine State in Myanmar and cross Cox's Bazar with hundreds of thousands of refugees.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Kafley, of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Bangladesh Delegation, said that disaster response teams and more than 3,000 local volunteers are attending to refugees' needs in Cox Bazar camps.

"We expect this cyclone to have a more severe impact than any other natural disaster they have faced in the past five years," said Arjun Jain, U.N. Principal Coordinator for the Rohingya Refugee Response in Bangladesh.

RELATED Rocket Lab successfully launches 2 NASA storm-monitoring satellites

"At this stage, we just don't know where the cyclone will make landfall and with what intensity. So, we are hoping for the best but are preparing for the worst."

Advertisement

Officials said about 500,000 already have been evacuated. Heavy rain and winds slammed the region as the storm system moved to the coast Sunday afternoon.

United Nations Humanitarian coordinator AI Ramanathan Balakrishnan said the threat of Mocha on Cox Bazar could not come at a worse time.

RELATED Australia bracing for direct hit from strengthening Cyclone Ilsa

"For a cyclone to hit an area where there is already such deep humanitarian need is a nightmare scenario, impacting hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people whose coping capacity has been severely eroded by successive crises," said Balakrishnan.

RELATED Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week

Latest Headlines

Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
May 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Germany for the first time since Russia's invasion of his country on Sunday where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised his continued support.
Thailand's polls close as opposition looks for sweeping change
World News // 2 hours ago
Thailand's polls close as opposition looks for sweeping change
BANGKOK, May 14 (UPI) -- Thailand's voters turned out in large numbers on Sunday to cast their ballots in a pivotal election that appears poised to shake up the decades-long hold on political power by the military and the monarchy.
Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes
World News // 19 hours ago
Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes
May 13 (UPI) -- A cease-fire was announced Saturday after a fifth day of intensifying rocket fire from Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip and airstrikes by Israeli defense forces.
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
World News // 22 hours ago
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
May 13 (UPI) -- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a major blow in the key Karnataka state elections on Saturday, losing decisively to the opposition Congress Party.
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
May 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top national leaders Saturday in what he called "an important visit" for his war effort against Russia.
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
World News // 1 day ago
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
May 13 (UPI) -- Germany announced Saturday it will send nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine, its largest military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
World News // 2 days ago
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
BANGKOK, May 12 (UPI) -- Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday for a general election poised to shake off a decade of military rule and push the kingdom toward a more democratic future that may include curbing the power of the monarchy.
French citizens Bernard Phelan, Benjamin Briere released from Iran
World News // 1 day ago
French citizens Bernard Phelan, Benjamin Briere released from Iran
May 12 (UPI) -- A pair of French citizens detained in Iran were released on Friday, diplomatic officials announced.
Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1
World News // 2 days ago
Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1
SEOUL, May 12 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor accounted for almost 55% of the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle market in the first quarter of this year, according to business tracker SNE Research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
Calif. Gov. Newsom revises budget to address $32B revenue shortfall
Calif. Gov. Newsom revises budget to address $32B revenue shortfall
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement