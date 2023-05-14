Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing

Emergency crews excavate an area looking for bodies connected to a starvation cult in Kenya. Photo courtesy of BBC News

May 14 (UPI) -- The number of bodies found during a massive search connected with a so-called starvation cult in Kenya has reached more than 200 as authorities decided on Sunday to continue holding its leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge. The Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha announced that 600 remain missing in connection with the cult and its recent deaths, which officials are calling the Shakahola Forest Massacre. Nthenge is the pastor of the Good News International Church at the center of the cult. Advertisement He has been arrested along with 25 others in the ongoing investigation. Authorities accused Nthenge of operating an "enforcer gang" that made sure no one left the forest the church operated in and that congregation members complied with starvation orders. The investigation started in March after authorities began investigating two children connected to the church who allegedly were starved to death, Kenyan National Police said. As the investigation continued, they discovered 50 bodies buried in shallow graves and 29 people who were rescued alive. Nthenge had said in a local interview that he never forced his followers to fast to the point of starvation. He also fought against formal education. Advertisement

"They know education is evil," Nthenge said in a sermon. "But they use it for their own gains. Those who sell uniforms, write books ... those who make pens ... all kinds of rubbish. They use your money to enrich themselves while you become poor."