May 14, 2023 / 1:37 PM

Starvation cult deaths in Kenya surpass 200 as 600 remain missing

By Clyde Hughes
Emergency crews excavate an area looking for bodies connected to a starvation cult in Kenya. Photo courtesy of BBC News
Emergency crews excavate an area looking for bodies connected to a starvation cult in Kenya. Photo courtesy of BBC News

May 14 (UPI) -- The number of bodies found during a massive search connected with a so-called starvation cult in Kenya has reached more than 200 as authorities decided on Sunday to continue holding its leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge.

The Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha announced that 600 remain missing in connection with the cult and its recent deaths, which officials are calling the Shakahola Forest Massacre. Nthenge is the pastor of the Good News International Church at the center of the cult.

He has been arrested along with 25 others in the ongoing investigation. Authorities accused Nthenge of operating an "enforcer gang" that made sure no one left the forest the church operated in and that congregation members complied with starvation orders.

The investigation started in March after authorities began investigating two children connected to the church who allegedly were starved to death, Kenyan National Police said. As the investigation continued, they discovered 50 bodies buried in shallow graves and 29 people who were rescued alive.

Nthenge had said in a local interview that he never forced his followers to fast to the point of starvation. He also fought against formal education.

"They know education is evil," Nthenge said in a sermon. "But they use it for their own gains. Those who sell uniforms, write books ... those who make pens ... all kinds of rubbish. They use your money to enrich themselves while you become poor."

Polls close in Turkey as President Erdogan fights for political life
World News // 1 hour ago
Polls close in Turkey as President Erdogan fights for political life
May 14 (UPI) -- Long-serving Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to learn soon if he will keep his job or go through a runoff election with polls closing Sunday evening during the country's national election.
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
World News // 2 hours ago
'Nightmare scenario' as hundreds of thousands of refugees in path of cyclone
May 14 (UPI) -- Humanitarian agencies are bracing for the worse as powerful Cyclone Mocha and its Category 5 winds made landfall in Myanmar on Sunday before heading toward the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support
May 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Germany for the first time since Russia's invasion of his country on Sunday where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised his continued support.
Thailand's polls close as opposition looks for sweeping change
World News // 4 hours ago
Thailand's polls close as opposition looks for sweeping change
BANGKOK, May 14 (UPI) -- Thailand's voters turned out in large numbers on Sunday to cast their ballots in a pivotal election that appears poised to shake up the decades-long hold on political power by the military and the monarchy.
Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes
World News // 21 hours ago
Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes
May 13 (UPI) -- A cease-fire was announced Saturday after a fifth day of intensifying rocket fire from Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip and airstrikes by Israeli defense forces.
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
World News // 23 hours ago
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
May 13 (UPI) -- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a major blow in the key Karnataka state elections on Saturday, losing decisively to the opposition Congress Party.
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
May 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top national leaders Saturday in what he called "an important visit" for his war effort against Russia.
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
World News // 1 day ago
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
May 13 (UPI) -- Germany announced Saturday it will send nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine, its largest military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
World News // 2 days ago
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
BANGKOK, May 12 (UPI) -- Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday for a general election poised to shake off a decade of military rule and push the kingdom toward a more democratic future that may include curbing the power of the monarchy.
