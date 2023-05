1/3

Palestinian men salvage belongings outside a building hit by an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Rocket fire on Sunday briefly interrupted a cease-fire between the two sides. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- A brief exchange of rocket fire Sunday between Islamic Jihad militants and Israeli Defense Forces interrupted a cease-fire that had been brokered by Egypt. According to the New York Times, the Israeli military said one Palestinian rocket was fired into an open area near Gaza on Sunday evening. Advertisement

The Jerusalem Post reported the rocket was launched because of a "technical defect," stressing that "the resistance confirms its commitment to the cease-fire."

Israel said it briefly shelled two militant outposts in response.

The cease-fire was announced by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's political chief, Mohammad Al-Hindi, after being brokered by Egyptian diplomats and was to go into effect at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The deal came shortly after exchanges of fire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad erupted again on Saturday, with Israeli forces striking several targets in Gaza, ending a brief lull during the cease-fire discussions.

Palestinian fighters responded with more rocket fire into southern Israel.

The latest extended period of fighting flared following the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan on May 2 after a prolonged hunger strike in Israeli custody.

Advertisement

On May 3, Islamic Jihad fired 102 rockets into southern Israel, injuring seven civilians. Israel subsequently shelled Gaza, killing one civilian.

The New York Times also reported that schools and roads in Israel have reopened as life has returned to normal following the ceasefire announcement.