Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his visit to Berlin and his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI

May 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited Germany for the first time since Russia's invasion of his country, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised his nation's continued support of Ukraine. The United States and Germany have been the top two contributors to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia, which invaded slightly more than a year ago. Advertisement

Germany, though, has sustained criticism for its initial slow response to the war and its energy connections with Moscow.

"I have said it many times, and I repeat it here today: We will support you for as long as it is necessary," Scholz said during Zelensky's visit, explaining Germany's contributions of its IRIS-T air defense systems and Leopard 2 tanks.

"This is about fighting back an attack on Ukrainian territory," Scholz said.

Zelensky's trip comes a day after Germany announced that it will send nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to Kyiv, its largest military aid package since the beginning of Russia's invasion. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also committed Germany's continued support for Ukraine at the time.

President Zelensky's plane was escorted by two German Air Force fighters as he flew to Berlin from Italy overnight.

Advertisement

Russia charged that Ukraine has repeatedly hit targets inside Russia, including an alleged attack on the Kremlin earlier this month.

Zelensky and Ukrainian officials have denied the allegations but defended its right to defend land within its borders that is occupied by Russia, including Crimea, which the Kremlin forcibly annexed in 2014.

Later on Sunday, Zelensky is expected to receive Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize given for efforts to foster European unity.