Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion

Germany on Saturday announced its largest military aid package for Ukraine yet, including additional Leopard tanks, similar to the Leopard II tank shown here during training exercises in Munster, Germany. File Photo by EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

May 13 (UPI) -- Germany announced Saturday it will send nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine, its largest military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made the announcement while reiterating the country's continued strong support for Kyiv. Advertisement

"We all wish for a speedy end to this terrible war waged by Russia against the Ukrainian people, which is contrary to intenational law. Unfortunately, this is not yet in sight. Germany will therefor provide all the help it can - as long as it takes," said Pistorius, according to CNN.

Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the transaction in a post on Telegram.

"A new aid package from Germany worth [$2.9 billion] has been announced," he said, adding the packing includes an additional 30 Leopard tanks, 100 armored vehicles, 15 additional Gephard anti-air systems, 20 Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and 200 reconnaissance drones.

Germany showed initial reluctance to deliver tanks to Ukraine but agreed to a framework to deliver Leopard 2 tanks in January. Additionally, Germany agreed to send 50 Gephard anti-air systems in April.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the German company Rheinmetall has offered to build its new Panther KF51 tank for Ukraine and is reportedly mulling the possibility of establishing a tank factory in Ukraine.

"We are talking to Kyiv about exporting the Panther," Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

German media reported that Zelensky, who met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome Saturday, will travel to Berlin later this weekend.