Advertisement
World News
May 13, 2023 / 11:13 AM

Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion

By Patrick Hilsman
Germany on Saturday announced its largest military aid package for Ukraine yet, including additional Leopard tanks, similar to the Leopard II tank shown here during training exercises in Munster, Germany. File Photo by EPA-EFE/Filip Singer
Germany on Saturday announced its largest military aid package for Ukraine yet, including additional Leopard tanks, similar to the Leopard II tank shown here during training exercises in Munster, Germany. File Photo by EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

May 13 (UPI) -- Germany announced Saturday it will send nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine, its largest military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made the announcement while reiterating the country's continued strong support for Kyiv.

Advertisement

"We all wish for a speedy end to this terrible war waged by Russia against the Ukrainian people, which is contrary to intenational law. Unfortunately, this is not yet in sight. Germany will therefor provide all the help it can - as long as it takes," said Pistorius, according to CNN.

Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the transaction in a post on Telegram.

RELATED Italian leaders express 'full support' for Ukraine during Zelensky visit

"A new aid package from Germany worth [$2.9 billion] has been announced," he said, adding the packing includes an additional 30 Leopard tanks, 100 armored vehicles, 15 additional Gephard anti-air systems, 20 Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and 200 reconnaissance drones.

Germany showed initial reluctance to deliver tanks to Ukraine but agreed to a framework to deliver Leopard 2 tanks in January. Additionally, Germany agreed to send 50 Gephard anti-air systems in April.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the German company Rheinmetall has offered to build its new Panther KF51 tank for Ukraine and is reportedly mulling the possibility of establishing a tank factory in Ukraine.

RELATED U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship

"We are talking to Kyiv about exporting the Panther," Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

German media reported that Zelensky, who met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome Saturday, will travel to Berlin later this weekend.

RELATED Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Italian leaders express 'full support' for Ukraine during Zelensky visit
World News // 1 hour ago
Italian leaders express 'full support' for Ukraine during Zelensky visit
May 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top national leaders Saturday in what he called "an important visit" for his war effort against Russia.
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
World News // 1 day ago
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
World News // 19 hours ago
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
BANGKOK, May 12 (UPI) -- Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday for a general election poised to shake off a decade of military rule and push the kingdom toward a more democratic future that may include curbing the power of the monarchy.
French citizens Bernard Phelan, Benjamin Briere released from Iran
World News // 23 hours ago
French citizens Bernard Phelan, Benjamin Briere released from Iran
May 12 (UPI) -- A pair of French citizens detained in Iran were released on Friday, diplomatic officials announced.
Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1
SEOUL, May 12 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor accounted for almost 55% of the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle market in the first quarter of this year, according to business tracker SNE Research.
High Court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
World News // 1 day ago
High Court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
May 12 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn has been granted a two-week bail by the Islamabad High Court that also prevents his re-arrest by the government. But he still fears re-arrest.
Pope Francis urges more births, not pets, to resolve Italy's shrinking population
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis urges more births, not pets, to resolve Italy's shrinking population
May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said on Friday that families "are the solution" to the demographic crisis in Europe and that pets should not replace children as family members.
Former Philippines lawmaker who probed war on drugs cleared of second drug charge
World News // 1 day ago
Former Philippines lawmaker who probed war on drugs cleared of second drug charge
May 12 (UPI) -- A court in the Philippines on Friday acquitted former lawmaker Leila de Lima of one of two remaining drug charges she faced under former President Rodrigo Duterte after she started investigating his war on drugs.
Eurovision bars Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing contest
World News // 1 day ago
Eurovision bars Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing contest
May 12 (UPI) -- The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest ruled Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cannot deliver a video address to the event being held in Liverpool.
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to South Africa accused the country's administration on Thursday of loading a banned Russian cargo ship with arms in violation of sanctions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement