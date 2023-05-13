Advertisement
World News
May 13, 2023 / 4:18 PM

Gaza cease-fire announced after 5th day of rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes

By Patrick Hilsman
Exchanges of fire in Gaza appeared to continue Saturday following a deadline for an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Exchanges of fire in Gaza appeared to continue Saturday following a deadline for an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- A cease-fire was announced Saturday after a fifth day of intensifying rocket fire from Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip and retaliatory airstrikes by Israeli defense forces.

The cease-fire was announced by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's political chief, Mohammad Al-Hindi, after being brokered by Egyptian diplomats and was to go into effect at 10 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

The deal came shortly after exchanges of fire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad erupted again on Saturday, with Israeli forces striking several targets in Gaza amid a brief lull in the cease-fire discussions.

Palestinian fighters responded with more rocket fire into southern Israel.

RELATED As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader

It remained unclear as darkness fell if the cease-fire would actually take effect as rocket fire continued from Gaza shortly after the deadline while the Israeli Defense Forces claimed it had launched renewed air strikes.

The latest round of fighting flared following the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan on May 2 after a prolonged hunger strike in Israeli custody.

On May 3, Islamic Jihad fired 102 rockets into southern Israel, injuring seven civilians. Israel subsequently shelled Gaza, killing one civilian.

Advertisement

A cease-fire was agreed to later the same day but on Tuesday Israel violated that deal when three Palestinian militants and 10 civilians died during a large-scale air attack dubbed "Shield and Arrow" by the Israeli military.

Islamic Jihad said it called off a planned series of rocket launches for Friday as Egyptian mediators worked to implement a more sustainable cease-fire.

Islamic Jihad fired 1,099 projectiles in the latest fighting, with the Israeli military saying the Iron Dome system intercepted 340 rockets.

RELATED IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel

The Hamas militant organization, whose political wing controls Gaza's local institutions, was told by the Israelis via Egyptian intermediaries that its airstrikes would focus on Islamic Jihad as opposed to their own forces.

Hamas, however, rejected that message following Tuesday's attack, saying it did not accept that the attack specifically directed the Islamic Jihad.

Palestinian media reported the three fighters killed Tuesday had planned on travelling to Cairo to participate in negotiations.

The latest round of fighting has killed 33 Palestinians and one Israeli. A Palestinian man working in Israel was also killed by rocket fire Saturday.

Read More

IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander

Latest Headlines

India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
World News // 2 hours ago
India's Congress Party posts decisive win over ruling BJP in key state election
May 13 (UPI) -- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a major blow in the key Karnataka state elections on Saturday, losing decisively to the opposition Congress Party.
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky meets with Pope Francis, national leaders in Italy
May 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top national leaders Saturday in what he called "an important visit" for his war effort against Russia.
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
World News // 5 hours ago
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
May 13 (UPI) -- Germany announced Saturday it will send nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine, its largest military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
World News // 1 day ago
As Gaza rocket attacks continue, Israel says it has killed sixth militant leader
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
World News // 23 hours ago
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
BANGKOK, May 12 (UPI) -- Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday for a general election poised to shake off a decade of military rule and push the kingdom toward a more democratic future that may include curbing the power of the monarchy.
French citizens Bernard Phelan, Benjamin Briere released from Iran
World News // 1 day ago
French citizens Bernard Phelan, Benjamin Briere released from Iran
May 12 (UPI) -- A pair of French citizens detained in Iran were released on Friday, diplomatic officials announced.
Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai takes 55% of hydrogen vehicle market in Q1
SEOUL, May 12 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor accounted for almost 55% of the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle market in the first quarter of this year, according to business tracker SNE Research.
High Court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
World News // 1 day ago
High Court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
May 12 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn has been granted a two-week bail by the Islamabad High Court that also prevents his re-arrest by the government. But he still fears re-arrest.
Pope Francis urges more births, not pets, to resolve Italy's shrinking population
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis urges more births, not pets, to resolve Italy's shrinking population
May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said on Friday that families "are the solution" to the demographic crisis in Europe and that pets should not replace children as family members.
Former Philippines lawmaker who probed war on drugs cleared of second drug charge
World News // 1 day ago
Former Philippines lawmaker who probed war on drugs cleared of second drug charge
May 12 (UPI) -- A court in the Philippines on Friday acquitted former lawmaker Leila de Lima of one of two remaining drug charges she faced under former President Rodrigo Duterte after she started investigating his war on drugs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement