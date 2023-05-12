Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 12, 2023 / 7:38 AM

U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety II accused South Africa of loading arms onto the Russian cargo vessel "Lady R" when it docked in the country in December, violating sanctions amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Mic Bothma/EPA-EFE
U.S. ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety II accused South Africa of loading arms onto the Russian cargo vessel "Lady R" when it docked in the country in December, violating sanctions amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Mic Bothma/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to South Africa accused the country's administration on Thursday of loading a banned Russian cargo ship with arms in violation of sanctions.

Reuben Brigety II told local media that arms and ammunition were delivered to the ship Lady R at the Simon's Town naval base when it was docked there from Dec. 6-8 before it went back to Russia.

Advertisement

Russia was 10 months into its invasion of Ukraine at the time with reports surfacing that it was struggling to make advances against a stronger-than-expected defense by Kyiv.

"We are confident that weapons were loaded onto that vessel, and I would bet my life on the accuracy on that assertion," Brigety said. "The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like SA to [begin] practicing its non-alignment policy."

RELATED Suspect in custody after 10 people from same family shot dead in South Africa

The United States had sanctioned the Lady R and other Russian cargo vessels last May for allegedly transporting weapons.

John Steenhuisen, the leader of South Africa's leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, chided the South African government after Brigety's comments.

Advertisement

"[Brigety's comments are] a chilling and deeply troubling confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government are actively involved in the Russian Federation's war on Ukraine," Steenhuisen said.

RELATED Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death

While not outright denying Brigety's allegations, Ramaphosa's administration called the ambassador's comments "disappointing" and said it was investigating the charges.

"It is public knowledge that a Russian vessel known as Lady R docked in South Africa," said Vincent Magwenya, a spokesperson for Ramaphosa said in a statement. "Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage. While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, the government has undertaken to institute an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge."

Magwenya said allegations around the Lady R in South Africa had already been discussed between South African and U.S. officials and there was an agreement that "an investigation will be allowed to run its course."

RELATED Owl swoops into courtroom, sends magistrate 'running out screaming'

Latest Headlines

British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales
World News // 1 hour ago
British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales
May 12 (UPI) -- Britain extended depressed growth into a second month in March with the economy shrinking 0.3% as a services sector slump deepened, led by weak car sales and retail sales dampened by high prices and bad weather.
Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue
World News // 1 hour ago
Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue
May 12 (UPI) -- Tesla has initiated a recall affecting more than 1.1 million cars in China over issues with braking system and warning instructions, the Asian nation's regulator said Friday.
Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
World News // 8 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
May 11 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have agreed Thursday to protect civilians amid their bloody conflict, officials with mediating nations United States and Saudi Arabia confirmed.
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
World News // 17 hours ago
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
May 11 (UPI) -- A van carrying oxygen tanks exploded in downtown Milan, Italy, Thursday, according to mayor Giuseppe Sala.
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 20 hours ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
World News // 20 hours ago
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Thursday acknowledged the existence of climate change but said it does not warrant special consideration when assessing financial risks.
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
World News // 20 hours ago
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
May 11 (UPI) -- The semi-autonomous Kurdish government in northern Iraq said Thursday it reached an agreement with authorities in Baghdad to resume crude oil exports through Turkey.
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
May 11 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ruling his arrest, which has triggered violent unrest in the country, was illegal.
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- The British government will deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement