Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 12, 2023 / 7:12 AM

British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
A fall in motor trade activity was a major downward factor in Britain's economy contracting by 0.3% in March, according to the Office for National Statistics. File photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
A fall in motor trade activity was a major downward factor in Britain's economy contracting by 0.3% in March, according to the Office for National Statistics. File photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Britain extended depressed growth into a second month in March with the economy shrinking 0.3% as a services sector slump deepened, led by weak car sales and retail sales dampened by high prices and one of the wettest months on record, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.

The performance follows a 0.1% fall in GDP in February but the economy managed to stay in the black in the first quarter by the slimmest margins eking out growth of 0.1%, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Advertisement

That comes after the economy stalled last summer and has since flirted with, but managed to narrowly avoid, two straight quarters of negative growth -- the technical definition of a recession. The ONS said the economy was now roughly the same size as it was pre-COVID-19 in February 2020.

The figures are in line with Bank of England forecasts Thursday that the economy will not now go into recession this year despite weak growth and persistent double-digit inflation that forced the central bank to raise interest rates for the 12th time in a row to their highest level in 15 years

Advertisement

February's contraction was led by a 0.5% decline in services within which motor trades and retail made the most significant contributions. ONS said while car sales were at their strongest since March 2019 they had still not returned to pre-pandemic levels while retail was hit particularly hard by declining food store sales amid food inflation of more than 19%.

"The fall in March was driven by widespread decreases across the services sector," said ONS Economic Statistics Director Darren Morgan in a Twitter post.

Morgan added that "car sales were low by historic standards -- continuing the trend seen since that start of the pandemic -- with warehousing, distribution and retail also having a poor month."

RELATED Britain backtracks on promise to allow all EU legislation to expire at year's end

The ONS also said that the nation's sixth wettest March since 1836 may have dragged down some industries, noting it previously reported a 0.9% decline in retail sales for the month, led by a surprise 1.3% drop in department, clothing and jewelry store spending amid the poor weather.

Morgan said the declines were counterbalanced, in part, by strong manufacturing and growth in gas production and distribution, as well as in construction.

"Across the quarter as a whole growth was driven by IT and construction, partially offset by falls in health, education and public administration, with these sectors affect by strikes," said Morgan.

Advertisement

The Labor opposition's shadow chancellor for the exchequer Rachel Reeves said the GDP figures showed the government was failing to act to halt a steady economic decline.

"GDP forecasts today show the Tories are continuing to drag us down a path of managed decline. Families are worse off and our country is lagging behind," said Reeves.

"Labor will match the ambition of the British people -- with our mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7."

Read More

Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties' EU announces $1.1B for Ukraine Armed Forces as Britain to provide $500M in loans to Ukraine

Latest Headlines

U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
World News // 55 minutes ago
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to South Africa accused the country's administration on Thursday of loading a banned Russian cargo ship with arms in violation of sanctions.
Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue
World News // 1 hour ago
Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue
May 12 (UPI) -- Tesla has initiated a recall affecting more than 1.1 million cars in China over issues with braking system and warning instructions, the Asian nation's regulator said Friday.
Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
World News // 8 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
May 11 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have agreed Thursday to protect civilians amid their bloody conflict, officials with mediating nations United States and Saudi Arabia confirmed.
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
World News // 17 hours ago
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
May 11 (UPI) -- A van carrying oxygen tanks exploded in downtown Milan, Italy, Thursday, according to mayor Giuseppe Sala.
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 20 hours ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
World News // 20 hours ago
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Thursday acknowledged the existence of climate change but said it does not warrant special consideration when assessing financial risks.
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
World News // 20 hours ago
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
May 11 (UPI) -- The semi-autonomous Kurdish government in northern Iraq said Thursday it reached an agreement with authorities in Baghdad to resume crude oil exports through Turkey.
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
May 11 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ruling his arrest, which has triggered violent unrest in the country, was illegal.
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- The British government will deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement