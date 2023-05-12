Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 12, 2023 / 9:22 AM

Former Philippines lawmaker who probed war on drugs cleared of second drug charge

By Clyde Hughes
Former Sen. Leila de Lima was acquitted on the second of three drug charges against her on Friday. File Photo by Joseph Vidal/Philippine Senate Public Relations and information bureau/EPA
Former Sen. Leila de Lima was acquitted on the second of three drug charges against her on Friday. File Photo by Joseph Vidal/Philippine Senate Public Relations and information bureau/EPA

May 12 (UPI) -- A court in the Philippines on Friday acquitted former lawmaker Leila de Lima on drug charges she faced under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court cleared de Lima of the second of three charges she faced related to her probe of Duterte's war on drugs after a pair of witnesses recanted their testimony against her.

Advertisement

The court said that the decision by Rafael Ragos, the Bureau of Corrections acting chief under Duterte, to drop his testimony created "reasonable doubt" in the case against de Lima and her aide Ronnie Dayan, who was also acquitted.

"Without his testimony, the crucial link to establish conspiracy is shrouded with reasonable doubt," presiding Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara said. "Hence, this court is constrained to consider the subsequent retraction of witness Ragos."

RELATED U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting

Another witness, Kerwin Espinosa, also retracted his testimony after saying he was "coerced, pressured, intimidated and seriously threatened" to make the allegations against de Lima.

Philippines prosecutors had charged that from November 2012 to March 2013, de Lima, one of the leading opposition leaders against Duterte's government, had extorted money from drug dealing inmates inside the New Bilibid Prison and used it to fund her 2016 senatorial run.

Advertisement

A week before her arrest by authorities in 2017, de Lima was one of 10 senate caucus members who voted to continue an investigation into Duterte's alleged involvement in a "death squad" against criminals while he was mayor of Davao City. After the vote, she publicly recommended Duterte's impeachment.

RELATED U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters

De Lima had faced a total of three counts, with the first charge being dismissed in 2021, but she has been in custody for six years and the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court has still not issued a ruling granting her bail with the final charge unresolved.

"I had no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted in all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and the strength of my innocence," de Lima said in a statement on Twitter.

"That's already two cases down, and one more to go. I am of course happy that with this second acquittal in the third case filed against me, my release from more than six years of persecution draws nearer. I am extremely grateful to all those who stood by and prayed for me all these years."

RELATED China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis urges more births, not pets, to resolve Italy's shrinking population
World News // 8 minutes ago
Pope Francis urges more births, not pets, to resolve Italy's shrinking population
May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said on Friday that families "are the solution" to the demographic crisis in Europe and that pets should not replace children as family members.
Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day
May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.
High court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
World News // 43 minutes ago
High court grants protective bail for former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn
May 12 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn has been granted a two-week bail by the Islamabad High Court that also prevents his re-arrest by the government. But he still fears re-arrest.
Eurovision bars Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing contest
World News // 1 hour ago
Eurovision bars Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing contest
May 12 (UPI) -- The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest ruled Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cannot deliver a video address to the event being held in Liverpool.
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to South Africa accused the country's administration on Thursday of loading a banned Russian cargo ship with arms in violation of sanctions.
British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales
World News // 2 hours ago
British GDP shrinks 0.3% on weak car, retail sales
May 12 (UPI) -- Britain extended depressed growth into a second month in March with the economy shrinking 0.3% as a services sector slump deepened, led by weak car sales and retail sales dampened by high prices and bad weather.
Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue
World News // 3 hours ago
Tesla recalls more than 1.1M cars in China over brake system issue
May 12 (UPI) -- Tesla has initiated a recall affecting more than 1.1 million cars in China over issues with braking system and warning instructions, the Asian nation's regulator said Friday.
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
World News // 10 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
May 11 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have agreed Thursday to protect civilians amid their bloody conflict, officials with mediating nations United States and Saudi Arabia confirmed.
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
World News // 18 hours ago
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
May 11 (UPI) -- A van carrying oxygen tanks exploded in downtown Milan, Italy, Thursday, according to mayor Giuseppe Sala.
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 21 hours ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru
Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement