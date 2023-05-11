Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 11, 2023 / 11:47 PM

Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting

By Darryl Coote
Sudanese people and soldiers loyal to the national army attend a demonstration to support army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of Rapid Support Forces, in Al Qadarif city, Sudan, on April 20. On Thursday, the warring sides agreed to a declaration. Photo by Sudan News Agency/UPI
Sudanese people and soldiers loyal to the national army attend a demonstration to support army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of Rapid Support Forces, in Al Qadarif city, Sudan, on April 20. On Thursday, the warring sides agreed to a declaration. Photo by Sudan News Agency/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have agreed Thursday to protect civilians amid their bloody conflict, officials with mediating nations United States and Saudi Arabia confirmed, raising hopes that a cease-fire, even one lasting only a matter of days, may be achieved.

Representatives from both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed the agreement in Jeddah that is being called the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan. Its signing has been confirmed by U.S. officials and the Saudi foreign ministry, though neither of the warring parties have yet to comment.

Advertisement

A senior State Department official told reporters in a background teleconference that the agreement was named at the request of the warring sides "to emphasize that they are interested in trying to help the civilians who are suffering from this fighting."

"It recognizes the obligations of both sides under international humanitarian and human rights law to facilitate humanitarian actions to meet the needs of civilians."

The Northeast African nation has for years teetered on the precipice of war and stability since the military ousted the country's former three-decade dictator government of President Omar al-Bashir in a civilian-backed coup in 2019.

As the country crawled toward a democracy, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and his deputy, Rapid Support Forces head Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, executed another coup but infighting over control of the government has turned into bloodshed, with civilians paying a heavy price.

RELATED Warring Sudan factions begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Since the fighting began, more than 736,000 have been internally displaced -- a number that is comparable to all those displaced in the country during 2021 and 2022 combined, according to statistics from the United Nation's Displacement Tracking Matrix system, which stated another 177,000 have also crossed into bordering nations. This is on top of the 3.7 million who were internally displaced prior to April 15.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the U.N.'s World Health Organization said some 600 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in the fighting. More than two dozen attacks on health facilities have been tallied and millions are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The senior State Department official said the purpose of the agreement is to "guide the conduct" of the warring sides so humanitarian assistance can reach those who need it, downed essential services, such as electricity and water, can be repaired, security forces can withdraw from hospitals and clinics and the dead can be buried.

RELATED President Joe Biden's executive order opens door to Sudan-related sanctions

With the agreement signed during what has been called "pre-negotiations," work can now begin on achieving a 10-day cease-fire, the official said.

Since April 15, the two sides have agreed to previous cease-fires though they were repeatedly violated. Now, a cease-fire monitoring mechanism supported by the U.N., Saudi Arabia and other international communities has been developed, the senior State Department officials said.

Overhead imagery, including thermal and satellite data, as well as social media analysis and on-the-ground reporting are involved in the mechanism that will permit observers to determine attribution in cases where there are cease-fire violations, a second State Department official said.

Advertisement

That official described the agreement as "the first step" in what they hope to achieve in Jeddah with the next stop focusing on negotiating specific security measures the two sides will take to secure conditions to delivery humanitarian assistance.

Concerning a potential end to the conflict, the first official said that given "the depth of enmity" on both sides they don't see "an easy solution," which is why they are focused on smaller, near-term answers from this document.

Read More

Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide

Latest Headlines

Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
World News // 9 hours ago
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
May 11 (UPI) -- A van carrying oxygen tanks exploded in downtown Milan, Italy, Thursday, according to mayor Giuseppe Sala.
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 12 hours ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
World News // 12 hours ago
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Thursday acknowledged the existence of climate change but said it does not warrant special consideration when assessing financial risks.
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
World News // 12 hours ago
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
May 11 (UPI) -- The semi-autonomous Kurdish government in northern Iraq said Thursday it reached an agreement with authorities in Baghdad to resume crude oil exports through Turkey.
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
World News // 17 hours ago
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
May 11 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ruling his arrest, which has triggered violent unrest in the country, was illegal.
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- The British government will deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced Thursday.
Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan could cause massive crop losses
World News // 13 hours ago
Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan could cause massive crop losses
May 11 (UPI) -- A big Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan's "wheat basket" could cause massive crop losses and dramatically worsen food insecurity, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.
Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide
World News // 13 hours ago
Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide
May 11 (UPI) -- More than 71 million people worldwide were forced from their homes but remained in their countries as war, natural disasters and other crises led to record-level internal displacement throughout 2022.
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
World News // 17 hours ago
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
May 11 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces said it killed Ali Ghali, the leader of the Islamic Jihad's rocket launching force early Thursday in the ongoing fighting in Gaza and Israel.
Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties'
World News // 14 hours ago
Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties'
LONDON, May 11 (UPI) -- The Bank of England hiked interest rates for the 12th time in a row Thursday to 4.5% despite private sector wage growth and services consumer price inflation that remained within touching distance of expectations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
White House warns migrants border 'not open' with lifting of Title 42
White House warns migrants border 'not open' with lifting of Title 42
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement