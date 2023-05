An explosion ripped through downtown Milan Thursday. Local authorities say a van carrying oxygen tanks exploded and the driver was slightly injured. Photo by Andrea Fasani/EPA-EFE

May 11 (UPI) -- A van carrying oxygen tanks exploded in downtown Milan, Italy, on Thursday, according to mayor Giuseppe Sala. Local fire service officer Carlo Cardinali said only the driver was injured with "light burns." The explosion occurred at about 11:45 a.m. in the city's Porta Romana neighborhood. Advertisement

Local media reported a pharmacy and apartment building were damaged in the blast, and footage posted by SkyTG24 showed smoke billowing from the area and a number of vehicles burned by the explosion.

Apartment buildings and a nursery had to be evacuated following the blast.

Sala assured reporters that the incident was accidental and not terrorism-related.