A police car is parked in front of the Mercedes-Benz factory where a fatal shooting took place in Sindelfingen, Germany, on Thursday. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

May 11 (UPI) -- Two men were killed Thursday in a workplace shooting at the Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, authorities said. The shooting happened about 7:45 a.m. local time inside the plant. A 53-year-old suspect was eventually arrested without incident. Mercedes said those involved in the shooting were employed by a contractor. Advertisement

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning," Mercedes said. "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site."

The Stuttgart Prosecutor's Office said the two slain were 44 years old.

"The factory hall in question was evacuated and the employees are currently being cared for by the police and the company's own support staff," the prosecutor's office said. "The entire factory premises have been checked and secured. There was and is no danger to the population. The motive is part of the ongoing investigations."

The Sindelfingen plant is Mercedes Benz's longest-running factory, opening in 1915. The automaker employs 35,000 people there, where it produces the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class.