May 11, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake

By Doug Cunningham

May 11 (UPI) -- A strong 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Japan early Thursday morning, causing injuries but no tsunami.

The quake hit in the southern part of Chiba, with downtown Tokyo and Tokyo Bay also feeling the effects, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

At least five people in their 70s or older sustained minor injuries in Chiba and another two were hurt in nearby Kanagawa Prefecture as buildings shook and dislodged roof tiles.

Tokyo did not immediately report any injuries, but roughly 3,000 elevators in the city stopped, although no one was trapped, according to Hitachi Building Systems Co.

East Japan Railway Co. suspended some train line operations in Chiba as the government set up a crisis management center office. Most train lines continued to operate so there were no major commuter disruptions, according to Kyodo News.

At a press conference, Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division director Noriko Kamaya warned that more quakes up to upper 5-magnitude are possible over the next week or so.

Hideo Shoji, 86, described the impact of the quake in Kisarazu.

"It was like the ground was being thrust up from below, followed by swaying from side to side for about 40 seconds," Hideo said.

The latest quake comes just days after another strong quake of 6.5-magnitude near the city of Suzu that killed one person and injured 35.

That May 5 earthquake was itself followed by aftershocks of magnitude-5.9 on May 6 that forced more than 1,600 residents to leave their homes due to possible landslides.

