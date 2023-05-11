Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 11, 2023 / 11:21 AM

Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan could cause massive crop losses

By Doug Cunningham
The U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization says an outbreak of Moroccan locusts in Afghanistan's "wheat basket" could cause massive crop losses. Pictured is a locust swarm in southwestern Morocco. Photo by Magnus Ullman/Wikimedia Commons
The U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization says an outbreak of Moroccan locusts in Afghanistan's "wheat basket" could cause massive crop losses. Pictured is a locust swarm in southwestern Morocco. Photo by Magnus Ullman/Wikimedia Commons

May 11 (UPI) -- A big Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan's "wheat basket" could cause massive crop losses and dramatically worsen food insecurity, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

"The reports of Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan's wheat basket is a huge concern," said the FAO's Richard Trenchard in a statement. "The Moroccan locust eats more than 150 species of plants, including tree crops, pastures and 50 food crops, all of which grow in Afghanistan. It represents an enormous threat to farmers, communities and the entire country."

Advertisement

A full outbreak this year could destroy a quarter of the total annual harvest. With pesticides in short supply, the FAO said thousands of people are working day and night in Afghanistan to eradicate the locusts using traditional mechanical control methods.

Those methods are aimed at destroying the locusts before they develop into adults and form massive swarms.

RELATED United Nations: Taliban's use of corporal punishment violates human rights

If left untreated, the Moroccan locusts could multiply by a hundred times next year, according to the FAO.

The locusts at different development stages have been seen in the Afghan provinces of Badakhshan, Badghis, Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, Takhar, Heart and Ghor.

Advertisement

Trenchard said the FAO is working with local communities, local authorities and NGO's to fight the outbreak. He said there has been a "a strong, rapid and encouraging response from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, although their capacity to respond is heavily constrained by a lack of resources."

RELATED U.N. Security Council condemns Taliban regime's ban on female workers

The FAO said conditions this year in Afghanistan were perfect for locust outbreaks due to over-grazing, drought and very limited control measures, creating an "ideal environment for locusts to hatch and swarm."

RELATED Taliban reportedly kill ISIS leader behind 2021 bombing that killed 13 U.S. soldiers

Latest Headlines

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 25 minutes ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
World News // 26 minutes ago
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Thursday acknowledged the existence of climate change but said it does not warrant special consideration when assessing financial risks.
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
World News // 31 minutes ago
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
May 11 (UPI) -- The semi-autonomous Kurdish government in northern Iraq said Thursday it reached an agreement with authorities in Baghdad to resume crude oil exports through Turkey.
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
World News // 5 hours ago
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
May 11 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ruling his arrest, which has triggered violent unrest in the country, was illegal.
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- The British government will deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced Thursday.
Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide
World News // 1 hour ago
Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide
May 11 (UPI) -- More than 71 million people worldwide were forced from their homes but remained in their countries as war, natural disasters and other crises led to record-level internal displacement throughout 2022.
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
World News // 5 hours ago
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
May 11 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces said it killed Ali Ghali, the leader of the Islamic Jihad's rocket launching force early this morning in the ongoing fighting in Gaza and Israel.
Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties'
World News // 2 hours ago
Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties'
LONDON, May 11 (UPI) -- The Bank of England hiked interest rates for the 12th time in a row Thursday to 4.5% despite private sector wage growth and services consumer price inflation that remained within touching distance of expectations.
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
World News // 3 hours ago
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
May 11 (UPI) -- A strong 5.2 magnitude earthquake early Thursday morning in Chiba, Japan shook Tokyo Bay, including downtown Tokyo , causing injuries but no tsunami.
Britain backtracks on promise to allow all EU legislation to expire at year's end
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain backtracks on promise to allow all EU legislation to expire at year's end
May 11 (UPI) -- Britain has scrapped a pledge to automatically cancel some 4,000 laws that remain on the statute books from when it was a member of the European Union by the end of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves one dead
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves one dead
IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel
IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel
Four teens charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer
Four teens charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer
In televised event, Trump repeats claim that 2020 election was 'rigged'
In televised event, Trump repeats claim that 2020 election was 'rigged'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement