Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan could cause massive crop losses

May 11 (UPI) -- A big Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan's "wheat basket" could cause massive crop losses and dramatically worsen food insecurity, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. "The reports of Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan's wheat basket is a huge concern," said the FAO's Richard Trenchard in a statement. "The Moroccan locust eats more than 150 species of plants, including tree crops, pastures and 50 food crops, all of which grow in Afghanistan. It represents an enormous threat to farmers, communities and the entire country." Advertisement

A full outbreak this year could destroy a quarter of the total annual harvest. With pesticides in short supply, the FAO said thousands of people are working day and night in Afghanistan to eradicate the locusts using traditional mechanical control methods.

Those methods are aimed at destroying the locusts before they develop into adults and form massive swarms.

If left untreated, the Moroccan locusts could multiply by a hundred times next year, according to the FAO.

The locusts at different development stages have been seen in the Afghan provinces of Badakhshan, Badghis, Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, Takhar, Heart and Ghor.

Trenchard said the FAO is working with local communities, local authorities and NGO's to fight the outbreak. He said there has been a "a strong, rapid and encouraging response from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, although their capacity to respond is heavily constrained by a lack of resources."

The FAO said conditions this year in Afghanistan were perfect for locust outbreaks due to over-grazing, drought and very limited control measures, creating an "ideal environment for locusts to hatch and swarm."