May 10, 2023 / 8:26 AM

Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe

Crimes committed over four decades remain unsolved

By A.L. Lee
The International Criminal Police Organization is working with Belgian, Dutch and German authorities as part of Operation Identify Me, which is seeking the public’s help to identify 22 women whose bodies were found dumped throughout Eastern Europe for more than 40 years. File Photo by Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE
May 10 (UPI) -- Interpol has launched an international effort to identify nearly two dozen women who were found murdered over multiple decades throughout Europe but whose cases remain unsolved.

The International Criminal Police Organization is working with Belgian, Dutch and German authorities as part of Operation Identify Me, which is seeking the public's help to identify 22 women whose bodies were found dumped throughout Eastern Europe for more than 40 years.

Nine victims were discovered in the Netherlands, seven in Belgium, and six in Germany, but police believe all the women were from somewhere else, with their bodies disposed on foreign soil to confuse investigators.

"Most of the 22 victims died violently, and some were also abused or starved before they died," said Netherlands Police spokesperson Carina van Leeuwen and Martin de Wit, who announced the effort. "Partly because the women are likely from countries other than where they were found, their identities have not yet been established."

The cold cases are not believed to be connected as the murders span many decades, from as recently as 2019 and as far back as 1976, the agency said in a statement.

Interpol -- which is headquartered in Lyon, France -- has posted details about the victims to its website, displayed in a feature called "Black Notices," which are formatted like scrollable digital index cards.

Each frame includes a brief description of the case, including where the body was found, along with facial reconstructions of the victim, and photographs of personal items like jewelry and clothing from the various crime scenes.

The profiles also include the victim's estimated age at the time of death, their hair and eye color, and other unique physical characteristics in hopes that someone might recognize them.

Each unsolved mystery was given a title such as "The woman in the suitcase," -- a cold case from 2005 in the Netherlands -- and "The woman in men's clothing" -- a Berlin case from 1988.

Interpol said it is prioritizing efforts to identify the women, which would increase the chances of making an arrest in any of the cases.

"We want to stress that we are looking for names," said Carolien Opdecam, of the Belgian police. "The victim's identity is often the key to unlocking the mysteries of a case."

Susan Hitchin, who directs Interpol's DNA Unit, said she was committed to helping bring closure to the families of the deceased, adding that her department was using the latest "advances in technology across the different fields of forensic human identification," including genealogical matching, in an effort to solve the cases.

A host of international celebrities and sports figures have thrown their weight behind the initiative, including actresses Carice van Houten and Veerle Baetens, singers S10 and Axelle Red, boxing champion Regina Halmich and sports reporter Katrin Müller-Hohenstein, who appear in a new YouTube video to call attention to the unsolved crimes.

