May 10 (UPI) -- The European General Court has invalidated a $6 billion pandemic bailout package for Germany's top airliner Lufthansa after the European Commission was found to have committed several errors in approving the government funds. The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled to rescind Germany's grant to the carrier after citing several mistakes by the country's EU executive during the initial evaluation for the aid. Advertisement

The EU executive previously declared the grant compatible with the Temporary Framework for State aid measure adopted in March 2020, which was designed to help EU nations shore up struggling industries amid the the global health crisis.

However, the court found the airliner had not met all the eligibility requirements to qualify for the funds as "the beneficiary must be unable to obtain financing on the markets at affordable terms."

In Lufthansa's case, the airliner would not have had enough collateral to obtain financing on the open market that would adequately cover the $6 billion in government aid.

In its ruling, the judges also found that the commission had failed to assess the availability of the necessary collateral.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG issued a statement following the court's decision, saying it "will analyze the ruling and then decide on further action," while claiming to have "already fully repaid the stabilization measures, which have been approved by the European Commission, as well as around $92 million in interest rates."

The aid package for the carrier was first announced in June 2020 after Berlin notified the EU about its intent to issue the recapitalization grant, which was later challenged in court by Lufthansa's low-cost rival Ryanair, culminating in Wednesday's ruling.

The European Commission quickly approved the federal funds as part of its role in governing all state aid packages for EU member nations, which is meant to promote financial stability.

Germany's payout was part of a broader series of support measures to help Lufthansa keep its head above water during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when air travel was historically curtailed.

An itemization of the funds showed how the money was to be split up at the airliner, with $300 million going to equity participation; another $4.7 billion allotted for so-called "silent participation," which were not convertible to shares, while another "silent participation" called for $1 billion, which Lufthansa could convert to debt to make more money.