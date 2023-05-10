Tunisia naval guardsman kills five in synagogue shooting

A Tunisian police officer secures an area near the Ghriba synagogue following a shooting attack on the resort island of Djerba, Tunisia, on Wednesday. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- A Tunisia naval guardsman opened fire on an ancient synagogue on Djerba island off Tunisia's Mediterranean coast, killing five people, officials said. Tunisia's Ministry of the Interior said an assistant at the Naval Center of the National Guard killed one of his colleagues with his own weapon before going to the Temple of Ghriba. Once there, the ministry said he randomly fired at the security units stationed in the place, killing two visitors as well as injuring six guards and four other visitors. Advertisement

The ministry later said another guard was killed in the shooting and a security officer was killed by the gunman before he arrived at the synagogue.

Officials said officers guarding the pilgrimage ultimately shot and killed the suspected gunman.

The ancient El Ghriba Synagogue in Djerba hosts an annual pilgrimage that draws thousands of Jews from throughout the world every year.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that two Jewish cousins were killed in the attack. One was an Israeli citizen and another had foreign citizenship.

"The MFA is in contact with the family members of the deceased and is prepared to assist additional Israelis as needed," the ministry said.

U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia Joey Hood had traveled to the synagogue on Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia said.

"The United States deplores the attack in Tunisia coinciding with the annual Jewish pilgrimage that draws faithful to the El Ghriba Synagogue from around the world," U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We express our condolences to the Tunisian people and commend the rapid action of Tunisian security forces."