Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 10, 2023 / 11:51 AM

Tunisia naval guardsman kills five in synagogue shooting

By Clyde Hughes
A Tunisian police officer secures an area near the Ghriba synagogue following a shooting attack on the resort island of Djerba, Tunisia, on Wednesday. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE
A Tunisian police officer secures an area near the Ghriba synagogue following a shooting attack on the resort island of Djerba, Tunisia, on Wednesday. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- A Tunisia naval guardsman opened fire on an ancient synagogue on Djerba island off Tunisia's Mediterranean coast, killing five people, officials said.

Tunisia's Ministry of the Interior said an assistant at the Naval Center of the National Guard killed one of his colleagues with his own weapon before going to the Temple of Ghriba. Once there, the ministry said he randomly fired at the security units stationed in the place, killing two visitors as well as injuring six guards and four other visitors.

Advertisement

The ministry later said another guard was killed in the shooting and a security officer was killed by the gunman before he arrived at the synagogue.

Officials said officers guarding the pilgrimage ultimately shot and killed the suspected gunman.

RELATED Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes on Gaza, killing 3 terrorist leaders

The ancient El Ghriba Synagogue in Djerba hosts an annual pilgrimage that draws thousands of Jews from throughout the world every year.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that two Jewish cousins were killed in the attack. One was an Israeli citizen and another had foreign citizenship.

"The MFA is in contact with the family members of the deceased and is prepared to assist additional Israelis as needed," the ministry said.

Advertisement

U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia Joey Hood had traveled to the synagogue on Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia said.

"The United States deplores the attack in Tunisia coinciding with the annual Jewish pilgrimage that draws faithful to the El Ghriba Synagogue from around the world," U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We express our condolences to the Tunisian people and commend the rapid action of Tunisian security forces."

RELATED Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address

Read More

McCarthy: U.S. will support funding security for Israel 'as long as I am speaker'

Latest Headlines

AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in eastern Ukraine
World News // 45 minutes ago
AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in eastern Ukraine
May 10 (UPI) -- AFP journalist Arman Soldin was killed in eastern Ukraine Tuesday, the outlet announced.
EU court annuls pandemic-era bailout funds for German carrier Lufthansa
World News // 1 hour ago
EU court annuls pandemic-era bailout funds for German carrier Lufthansa
May 10 (UPI) -- The European Union General Court has invalidated a $6 billion pandemic aid package for Germany's top airliner Lufthansa after the European Commission was found to have committed several errors in approving the funds.
Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season in eastern Pacific
World News // 2 hours ago
Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season in eastern Pacific
The countdown to the Pacific hurricane season has begun, and forecasters are warning at least one of the basins will see an above-average number of direct impacts.
Publisher apologizes for 'unlawful information gathering' in Prince Harry hacking case
World News // 3 hours ago
Publisher apologizes for 'unlawful information gathering' in Prince Harry hacking case
May 10 (UPI) -- Prince Harry's legacy civil prosecution alleging phone hacking against Britain's Mirror Group Newspapers opened in the High Court in London on Wednesday with a surprise apology from the publisher.
Imran Khan indicted, ordered held for eight days in separate corruption cases
World News // 4 hours ago
Imran Khan indicted, ordered held for eight days in separate corruption cases
May 10 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted on corruption charges Wednesday as he appeared in court in a separate corruption case that saw him arrested by paramilitary forces in a surprise move on Tuesday.
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
World News // 3 hours ago
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
May 10 (UPI) -- Interpol has launched an international effort to identify nearly two dozen women who were found murdered over multiple decades throughout Europe but whose cases remain unsolved.
ASEAN leaders 'deeply concerned' with Myanmar violence
World News // 6 hours ago
ASEAN leaders 'deeply concerned' with Myanmar violence
May 10 (UPI) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations said Wednesday at the start of a two-day Indonesian summit that it is "deeply concerned" about the ongoing violence in Myanmar, including a recent attack on a humanitarian aid c
Rights group says Myanmar used thermobaric weapon against civilians
World News // 19 hours ago
Rights group says Myanmar used thermobaric weapon against civilians
May 9 (UPI) -- The military of Myanmar committed an "apparent war crime" in April when it dropped a thermobaric munition on a building in opposition-controlled territory, according to Human Rights Watch.
Woman survives 5 days on wine, lollipops in Australia bushland
World News // 22 hours ago
Woman survives 5 days on wine, lollipops in Australia bushland
A 48-year-old woman who was stranded for five days in the dense bushland of Australia said she survived on only wine and lollipops.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies
World News // 22 hours ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies
May 9 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called on lawmakers in the European Union to do more to reform migration policies without turning its back on European values.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed
Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement