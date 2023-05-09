Rights group says Myanmar used thermobaric weapon against civilians

Human Rights Watch says Myanmar's military (pictured, 2022) committed "an apparent war crime" when aircraft dropped a thermobaric munition into an area that was crowded with civilians recently. File Photo by EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military committed an "apparent war crime" in April when it dropped a thermobaric munition on a building in opposition-controlled territory, according to Human Rights Watch. "About 300 residents from Kantbalu township gathered on April 11, ahead of the Buddhist new year to open an opposition-controlled administrative office in Pa Zi Gyi," the organization said in a press release Tuesday. "Two witnesses told Human Rights Watch that at about 7:30 a.m., a military jet flew overhead and dropped at least one munition, which exploded amid the crowd gathered around the building." Advertisement

Human Rights Watch examined video and photographic evidence from the scene and concluded the blast was caused by an "enhanced-blast" or "thermobaric" munition.

Thermobaric munitions, also known as fuel air bombs, work by dispersing an explosive substance in vapor form, which uses oxygen in the air as fuel as it explodes, increasing the explosive force. Thermobaric munitions typically produce large powerful blasts.

"Within minutes, a witness said, a helicopter gunship followed and fired cannons, grenades, and rockets into the crowd as people tried to flee," the group said.

More than 160 people, including children, were killed in the blast and the subsequent attack by helicopter gunships, Human Rights Watch officials said.

Advertisement

The opposition National Unity Government displayed fragments they say came from the strikes at a press conference. Human Rights Watch officials say they were able to identify some of the fragments as belonging to munitions typically launched from Mi-24 helicopters, which the government uses.

RELATED At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event

Myanmar has been ruled by a military junta since a 2021 coup that removed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi from power.

In January, the United States Treasury Department designated the head of Myanmar's air force, Htun Aung, as a target of sanctions.

"Burma [Myanmar]'s military regime has used its military aircraft to conduct aerial bombings and other attacks against pro-democracy forces, killing and displacing countless civilians," the Treasury Department said in a press release at the time.