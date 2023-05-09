Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 9, 2023 / 4:49 PM

Rights group says Myanmar used thermobaric weapon against civilians

By Patrick Hilsman
Human Rights Watch says Myanmar's military (pictured, 2022) committed "an apparent war crime" when aircraft dropped a thermobaric munition into an area that was crowded with civilians recently. File Photo by EPA-EFE
Human Rights Watch says Myanmar's military (pictured, 2022) committed "an apparent war crime" when aircraft dropped a thermobaric munition into an area that was crowded with civilians recently. File Photo by EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military committed an "apparent war crime" in April when it dropped a thermobaric munition on a building in opposition-controlled territory, according to Human Rights Watch.

"About 300 residents from Kantbalu township gathered on April 11, ahead of the Buddhist new year to open an opposition-controlled administrative office in Pa Zi Gyi," the organization said in a press release Tuesday. "Two witnesses told Human Rights Watch that at about 7:30 a.m., a military jet flew overhead and dropped at least one munition, which exploded amid the crowd gathered around the building."

Advertisement

Human Rights Watch examined video and photographic evidence from the scene and concluded the blast was caused by an "enhanced-blast" or "thermobaric" munition.

Thermobaric munitions, also known as fuel air bombs, work by dispersing an explosive substance in vapor form, which uses oxygen in the air as fuel as it explodes, increasing the explosive force. Thermobaric munitions typically produce large powerful blasts.

RELATED Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty

"Within minutes, a witness said, a helicopter gunship followed and fired cannons, grenades, and rockets into the crowd as people tried to flee," the group said.

More than 160 people, including children, were killed in the blast and the subsequent attack by helicopter gunships, Human Rights Watch officials said.

Advertisement

The opposition National Unity Government displayed fragments they say came from the strikes at a press conference. Human Rights Watch officials say they were able to identify some of the fragments as belonging to munitions typically launched from Mi-24 helicopters, which the government uses.

RELATED At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event

Myanmar has been ruled by a military junta since a 2021 coup that removed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi from power.

In January, the United States Treasury Department designated the head of Myanmar's air force, Htun Aung, as a target of sanctions.

"Burma [Myanmar]'s military regime has used its military aircraft to conduct aerial bombings and other attacks against pro-democracy forces, killing and displacing countless civilians," the Treasury Department said in a press release at the time.

RELATED Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's party, dozens of other opposition parties

Latest Headlines

Woman survives 5 days on wine, lollipops in Australia bushland
World News // 4 hours ago
Woman survives 5 days on wine, lollipops in Australia bushland
A 48-year-old woman who was stranded for five days in the dense bushland of Australia said she survived on only wine and lollipops.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies
World News // 4 hours ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges swift action on migration policies
May 9 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called on lawmakers in the European Union to do more to reform migration policies without turning its back on European values.
Korean firm to test AI robot on patrol of apartment complex
World News // 4 hours ago
Korean firm to test AI robot on patrol of apartment complex
May 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's autonomous driving solutions company HL Mando said Tuesday its AI robot is set to begin patrolling the grounds of a large apartment complex.
Li-Cycle, Glencore mull plans for giant battery recycling plant in Italy
World News // 5 hours ago
Li-Cycle, Glencore mull plans for giant battery recycling plant in Italy
May 9 (UPI) -- North American battery recycler Li-Cycle announced plans Tuesday to partner with mining giant Glencore to build what they said would be the largest source of recycled battery-grade elements on the European continent.
Ryanair to secure hundreds of 737s as the industry moves beyond pandemic
World News // 6 hours ago
Ryanair to secure hundreds of 737s as the industry moves beyond pandemic
May 9 (UPI) -- Low-cost European airline Ryanair said Tuesday it signed an agreement to secure as many as 300 737 MAX models from manufacturer Boeing.
Saudi Aramco reports 19% decline in first-quarter profit
World News // 7 hours ago
Saudi Aramco reports 19% decline in first-quarter profit
May 9 (UPI) -- State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income was 19% below year-ago levels, though the company's top brass said he's unfazed by the drop.
British police express 'regret' over 6 anti-monarchists arrested in coronation protests
World News // 7 hours ago
British police express 'regret' over 6 anti-monarchists arrested in coronation protests
May 9 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police have apologized to a group of anti-monarchists who were wrongfully arrested and detained on the morning of the coronation of King Charles III after being assured their protest was legal.
UBS appoints Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Korner to executive board
World News // 8 hours ago
UBS appoints Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Korner to executive board
May 9 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant UBS sought Tuesday to consolidate its mega-merger with rival Credit Suisse by announcing the appointment of CEO Ulrich Korner to UBS' Group Executive Board, pending closure of the $3.7 billion deal.
Pakistan paramilitary arrests former PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
World News // 9 hours ago
Pakistan paramilitary arrests former PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
May 9 (UPI) -- Paramilitary troops took former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan into custody on Tuesday as he entered the Islamabad High Court building for a hearing on charges against him.
Underwater heat waves could be reshaping weather around the world
World News // 9 hours ago
Underwater heat waves could be reshaping weather around the world
A marine heat wave is unfolding on a global scale that is setting records that have stood for decades, and forecasters say it could get worse in the coming months as El Niño takes hold in the Pacific Ocean.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
Former neo-Nazi pleads guilty in death of 2 Florida roommates in 2017
Former neo-Nazi pleads guilty in death of 2 Florida roommates in 2017
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement