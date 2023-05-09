Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 9, 2023 / 7:21 AM

Canada, China expel each other's diplomats in harassment row

By Clyde Hughes
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that a Chinese diplomat is no longer welcome in the country on Monday and China retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that a Chinese diplomat is no longer welcome in the country on Monday and China retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Canada and China have each expelled each other's diplomats in a tit-for-tat exchange following allegations that a Chinese ambassador harassed a Canadian lawmaker.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced on Monday that it declared China's diplomat in Toronto Zhao Wei persona non grata "after careful consideration of all factors at play."

Advertisement

"I have been clear: We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs," Joly said in a Twitter post. "Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home.

China responded to the expulsion on Tuesday by asking a Canadian diplomat to leave its country. China's foreign ministry said it "strongly" condemned Zhao's removal.

RELATED Westinghouse unveils plans for small-scale, modular nuclear reactors

"As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada's unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China no later than May 13," China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The moves came after the Canadian Security Intelligence Service determined Zhao was connected to harassment facing Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong and his family in Hong Kong over his complaints of Beijing's treatment of the Uyghur minority there.

Advertisement

Canada summoned China's ambassador last week over evidence that Beijing attempted to influence the outcome of Canadian federal elections in 2019 and 2021 after an investigation by the CSIS.

RELATED U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting

Chong, who said he had not been in contact with his family in Hong Kong "out of an abundance of caution" said the government should have moved to expel Zhao "years ago."

"My hope is this sends a clear message to authoritarian states that these kinds of activities are completely incompatible with being a diplomat in this country," he told a press conference Monday.

RELATED As peacemaker in Ukraine, China would gain influence in new world order

Latest Headlines

Underwater heat waves could be reshaping weather around the world
World News // 2 minutes ago
Underwater heat waves could be reshaping weather around the world
A marine heat wave is unfolding on a global scale that is setting records that have stood for decades, and forecasters say it could get worse in the coming months as El Niño takes hold in the Pacific Ocean.
Putin says Russia fighting 'international terrorism' in Victory Day speech
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin says Russia fighting 'international terrorism' in Victory Day speech
May 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech at the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday that the world was at a turning point but that Russia was prevailing against "international terrorism."
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
SEOUL, May 9 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Victory Day holiday and said that Russia would prevail over "hostile forces," state-run KCNA reported Tuesday.
Israeli warplanes launch air strikes on Gaza, killing 3 senior terrorist leaders
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli warplanes launch air strikes on Gaza, killing 3 senior terrorist leaders
May 9 (UPI) -- Dozens of Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least three senior members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, authorities said.
Southeast Asia heat wave shatters records in several countries
World News // 18 hours ago
Southeast Asia heat wave shatters records in several countries
Scorching heat shattered temperature records across portions of Southeast Asia over the weekend as the region baked under a historic heat wave.
Equinor and partners to spend $9 billion tapping reserves offshore Brazil
World News // 19 hours ago
Equinor and partners to spend $9 billion tapping reserves offshore Brazil
May 8 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor said Monday it was joined by its Brazilian counterparts in making a final investment decision to tap an offshore basin with more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves.
South Korea to issue postage stamps featuring BTS
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korea to issue postage stamps featuring BTS
SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- The South Korean government said it will be releasing special-edition stamps in June featuring the country's most famous pop idols, BTS.
U.S. ambassador meets China's foreign minister in effort to smooth relations
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. ambassador meets China's foreign minister in effort to smooth relations
May 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to China met with China's foreign minister Monday in the first high-level diplomacy between Washington and Beijing since the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in February.
Suspect in Zakhar Prilepin car bombing charged with terrorism in Russia
World News // 21 hours ago
Suspect in Zakhar Prilepin car bombing charged with terrorism in Russia
May 8 (UPI) -- The suspect in the car bombing of prominent pro-war Russian blogger Zakhar Prilepin appeared in court on terrorism charges Monday.
Russia launches new wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia launches new wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine
May 8 (UPI) -- Russia renewed its attacks on Ukraine from the air early Monday with UAVs and missiles targeting cities across the south and east and the head of the military warning of the possibility of further strikes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement