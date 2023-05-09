Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 9, 2023 / 2:32 AM

Israeli warplanes launch air strikes on Gaza, killing 3 senior terrorist leaders

By Darryl Coote
1/5
An injured man is carried into Alnajjar hospital after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
An injured man is carried into Alnajjar hospital after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Dozens of Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least three senior members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, authorities said.

Operation Shield and Arrow began at about 2:15 a.m. local time with the Israeli Air Force hitting targets in the Palestinian-populated enclave on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Advertisement

Officials said the air strikes, conducted by some 40 warplanes, had ceased more than four hours after they had began though assets remained in the air to respond to any retaliatory attacks.

Shortly before 8 a.m., security forces had begun an unspecified operation in the Kasbah area of Nablus, a Palestinian city in the occupied West bank, according to a timeline of Operation Shield and Arrow by the Israeli Defense Forces.

RELATED Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison

Officials said the strike was a response to rocket attacks that have target Israel from Gaza in the past month, and it killed Khalil Bahitini, 44, Tarek Ezzaldin, 49, and Jihad Ghanem, 62.

The military identified Bahitini as as a senior operational officer of Islamic Jihad and its Northern Gaza Division commander, Ghanem as one of the organization's most senior members and Ezzaldin as having directed the terrorist organization's operation in Judea and Samaria from Gaza and was planning attacks against Israelis.

Advertisement

Ten sites, including six military compounds, as well as weapons manufacturing facilities, were hit in the strike, officials said.

RELATED Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address

"We have achieved what we set for ourselves as a goal and we have hit the one who has led the terrorism in the last months, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement. "Those who fired a barrage or rockets into Sderot in the middle of the day and endanger civilian lives, those who continuously work to harm Israel's security, will not be immune."

The operation was conducted less than a week after dozens of rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza over the death of jailed Sheikh Khader Adnan. Adnan had spent 87 days on a hunger strike protesting his incarceration.

The State of Palestine's ministry of foreign affairs has made an urgent call on the international community to intervene, stating the strike has killed 12 people, most of whom were described as children, women and unarmed civilians.

RELATED Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem

"The ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous crime committed by the occupation army against our people in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Southeast Asia heat wave shatters records in several countries
World News // 13 hours ago
Southeast Asia heat wave shatters records in several countries
Scorching heat shattered temperature records across portions of Southeast Asia over the weekend as the region baked under a historic heat wave.
Equinor and partners to spend $9 billion tapping reserves offshore Brazil
World News // 14 hours ago
Equinor and partners to spend $9 billion tapping reserves offshore Brazil
May 8 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor said Monday it was joined by its Brazilian counterparts in making a final investment decision to tap an offshore basin with more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves.
South Korea to issue postage stamps featuring BTS
World News // 15 hours ago
South Korea to issue postage stamps featuring BTS
SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- The South Korean government said it will be releasing special-edition stamps in June featuring the country's most famous pop idols, BTS.
U.S. ambassador meets China's foreign minister in effort to smooth relations
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. ambassador meets China's foreign minister in effort to smooth relations
May 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to China met with China's foreign minister Monday in the first high-level diplomacy between Washington and Beijing since the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in February.
Suspect in Zakhar Prilepin car bombing charged with terrorism in Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
Suspect in Zakhar Prilepin car bombing charged with terrorism in Russia
May 8 (UPI) -- The suspect in the car bombing of prominent pro-war Russian blogger Zakhar Prilepin appeared in court on terrorism charges Monday.
Russia launches new wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia launches new wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine
May 8 (UPI) -- Russia renewed its attacks on Ukraine from the air early Monday with UAVs and missiles targeting cities across the south and east and the head of the military warning of the possibility of further strikes.
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
World News // 19 hours ago
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
May 8 (UPI) -- Britain will wrap up three days of coronation celebrations Monday with millions of people helping out at community events across the country with members of the royal family expected to pitch in.
United Nations: Taliban's use of corporal punishment violates human rights
World News // 20 hours ago
United Nations: Taliban's use of corporal punishment violates human rights
May 8 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Monday called out the Taliban for its widespread use of corporal punishment, including public lashings and amputations, and execution in violation of international rights.
At least 22 killed as tourist boat capsizes in southern India
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 22 killed as tourist boat capsizes in southern India
May 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala were continuing to search for survivors Monday after a tourist boat capsized killing at least 22 people, many of them women and children.
Police: Dozens arrested during king's coronation
World News // 1 day ago
Police: Dozens arrested during king's coronation
May 8 (UPI) -- Dozens of people in London were arrested during the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, British authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement