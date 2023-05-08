Trending
World News
May 8, 2023 / 10:00 AM

At least five injured as Russia launches wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
A building burns on the outskirts of the southern port city of Odesa early Monday after being hit by Russian shelling. Photo by Operational Command South/EPA-EFE
May 8 (UPI) -- Russia renewed its attacks on Ukraine from the air early Monday with UAVs and missiles targeting cities across the south and east of the country and Ukrainian military officials warning the possibility of further strikes remains high.

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all 35 of the Iranian-made kamikaze drones launched, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in an update.

During four hours of raids, Russia also fired 16 missiles targeting Kharkiv, Kherson, Nikolaev and Odesa as well as 61 airstrikes and 53 Multiple Rocket Launcher System attacks which had killed and injured civilians and caused widespread damage.

"The probability of further Russian missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high," the General Staff warned.

RELATED Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Authorities in the capital Kyiv where explosions were reported, said five people had been injured by debris from drones destroyed over the city.

Debris fell on a runway at Zhuliany international airport and more falling debris struck a residential building in the Schevchenkivskyi district resulting in injuries, the Kyiv military administration said.

The Odesa Red Cross said a Russian missile completely destroyed one of its warehouses, but added that no employees or volunteers were present at the time.

"The provision of humanitarian aid and activities of some projects of the Odesa Regional Organization of the Red Cross of Ukraine have been suspended," the group added.

A mass evacuation got underway in southern Ukraine on Sunday amid fears of a potential nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the evacuation may be an indication that fighting around Europe's largest nuclear power plant was about to intensify.

RELATED Wagner leader: Mercenary group lacks ammo, leaving Bakhmut, Ukraine

The agency said in a news release Sunday that shelling could be heard from the site which is occupied by Russian forces but still continues to be staffed by its Ukrainian employees.

The Wagner mercenary group was also expected to continue its efforts to overtake the eastern city of Bakhmut after its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reversed course on plans to withdraw his troops after saying he was promised necessary ammunition.

Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile

