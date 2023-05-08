Police: Dozens arrested during king's coronation

Police in London on Sunday said they arrested 64 people a day prior during the coronation ceremony for King Charles III. Photo by Cathal McNaughton/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- Dozens of people in London were arrested during the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, British authorities said. Metropolitan Police said in a statement Sunday that a total of 64 people were arrested a day prior during the ceremony coronating the British commonwealth's new king. Advertisement

The figure is an increase from the 52 people authorities had initially said were arrested amid anti-monarchy protests that saw demonstrators boo and chant "not my king" as Charles was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

Thirty-two of those arrested were charged with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, and have since been let out on bail, authorities said Sunday, with another 14 being arrested for breach of peace. They have also been bailed, police said.

RELATED Prince Harry absent from palace balcony following royal coronation

One person was charged with "a religiously aggravated offense," Metropolitan Police said, adding that two others were charged with possession of a class A drug.

Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic, lambasted the policing operation on Saturday that resulted in a number of his members to be detained as they prepared to protest the coronation.

He called the arrests "a direct attack on our democracy and the fundamental rights of every person in the country."

Advertisement

"Each and every police officer involved on the ground should hang their heads in shame," Smith said in a statement. "They showed no judgement, no common sense and no basic decency. This was a heavy-handed action, which had the appearance of a pre-determined arrest that would have occurred regardless of the evidence or our actions."

The right to protest peacefully in the UK no longer exists," he said. "Instead, we have a freedom to protest that is contingent on political decisions made by ministers and senior police."

He continued that the arrests have "destroyed" what trust remained between protesters and the police.

"These arrests were not about protecting people from harm, but about protecting the king from embarrassment. It was the state wanting to stamp down dissent in order to present an image of a grateful and consenting public at the time of the coronation."

According to Metropolitan Police, 11,500 officers were deployed during Operation Golden Orb, and on Saturday, Commander Karen Findlay acknowledged that they understand the public concern following the arrests, but that other protests went underway without law enforcement intervention.

"Protest is lawful and it can be disruptive. We have policed numerous protests without intervention in the build-up to the coronation and during it. Our duty is to do so in proportionate manner in line with relevant legislations. We also have a duty to intervene when protest becomes criminal and may cause serious disruption," Findlay said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The coronation is a once in a generation event and that is a key consideration in our assessment."

King Charles III, Queen Camilla crowned in London

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in London on May 6, 2023. Photo by The Royal Family/UPI | License Photo