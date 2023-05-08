Suspect in Zakhar Prilepin car bombing charged with terrorism in Russia

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin said he survived a car bombing because he was driving, as the suspect was charged with terrorism Monday. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Investigators claimed that Permyakov testified that he was working for Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

Prilepin, a full-throated supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with more than 300,000 followers on Telegram, sustained serious leg injuries in the car bomb that killed a man in the car initially believed to have been his driver.

In a Telegram post, Prilepin claimed that he survived the blast because he was driving the vehicle, as the bomb was placed under the passenger seat and killed his friend Alexander Shubin.

"You will not intimidate anyone," he wrote. "Thanks to everyone who prayed, because it should have been impossible to survive such an explosion."

The attack comes after other car bombings, targeting supporters of the war.

In April another pro-Putin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky died in an explosion at a St. Petersburg café. Activist Darya Trepova was later arrested and charged with terrorism for the attack.

And in August 2022, Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin ally of and ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, died in a car bombing. Some have speculated that Dugin was the actual target.