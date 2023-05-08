Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 8, 2023 / 10:40 AM

Suspect in Zakhar Prilepin car bombing charged with terrorism in Russia

By Clyde Hughes
Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin said he survived a car bombing because he was driving, as the suspect was charged with terrorism Monday. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin said he survived a car bombing because he was driving, as the suspect was charged with terrorism Monday. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- The suspect in the car bombing of prominent pro-war Russian blogger Zakhar Prilepin appeared in court on terrorism charges Monday.

The Russians Investigative Committee charged Alexander Permyakov with terrorism and arms trafficking and was petitioning for him to be detained, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

Advertisement

Investigators claimed that Permyakov testified that he was working for Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

Prilepin, a full-throated supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with more than 300,000 followers on Telegram, sustained serious leg injuries in the car bomb that killed a man in the car initially believed to have been his driver.

In a Telegram post, Prilepin claimed that he survived the blast because he was driving the vehicle, as the bomb was placed under the passenger seat and killed his friend Alexander Shubin.

"You will not intimidate anyone," he wrote. "Thanks to everyone who prayed, because it should have been impossible to survive such an explosion."

The attack comes after other car bombings, targeting supporters of the war.

In April another pro-Putin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky died in an explosion at a St. Petersburg café. Activist Darya Trepova was later arrested and charged with terrorism for the attack.

Advertisement

And in August 2022, Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin ally of and ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, died in a car bombing. Some have speculated that Dugin was the actual target.

Read More

Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile Wagner leader: Mercenary group lacks ammo, leaving Bakhmut, Ukraine

Latest Headlines

At least five injured as Russia launches wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine
World News // 41 minutes ago
At least five injured as Russia launches wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine
May 8 (UPI) -- Russia renewed its attacks on Ukraine from the air early Monday with UAVs and missiles targeting cities across the south and east of the country and the head of the military warning of the possibility of further strikes.
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
World News // 2 hours ago
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
May 8 (UPI) -- Britain will wrap up three days of coronation celebrations Monday with millions of people helping out at community events across the country with members of the royal family expected to pitch in.
United Nations: Taliban's use of corporal punishment violates human rights
World News // 3 hours ago
United Nations: Taliban's use of corporal punishment violates human rights
May 8 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Monday called out the Taliban for its widespread use of corporal punishment, including public lashings and amputations, and execution in violation of international rights.
At least 22 killed as tourist boat capsizes in southern India
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 22 killed as tourist boat capsizes in southern India
May 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala were continuing to search for survivors Monday after a tourist boat capsized killing at least 22 people, many of them women and children.
Police: Dozens arrested during king's coronation
World News // 9 hours ago
Police: Dozens arrested during king's coronation
May 8 (UPI) -- Dozens of people in London were arrested during the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, British authorities said.
Arab League to reinstate Syria; U.S. opposes
World News // 21 hours ago
Arab League to reinstate Syria; U.S. opposes
May 7 (UPI) -- Arab League members agreed Sunday to reinstate Syria back into its coalition and urged the country to take action to end its nearly 12-year civil war.
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
May 7 (UPI) -- Settlements in southern Ukraine have begun a mass evacuation over concerns of a potential nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Alberta officials declare emergency, order evacuations amid wildfires
World News // 1 day ago
Alberta officials declare emergency, order evacuations amid wildfires
May 7 (UPI) -- Dozens of wildfires in the western Canadian province of Albert have prompted the evacuation of more than 24,000 residents, according to government officials.
More than 50 protesters arrested during King Charles' coronation
World News // 1 day ago
More than 50 protesters arrested during King Charles' coronation
May 6 (UPI) -- London police said more than 50 people were arrested while protesting or preparing to protest King Charles III's coronation Saturday, drawing condemnation from human rights activists.
Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man for alleged terrorism planning
World News // 1 day ago
Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man for alleged terrorism planning
May 6 (UPI) -- Iran on Saturday executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident who was convicted of leading a group that had carried out several deadly attacks in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6
HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement