May 8, 2023 / 7:16 AM

United Nations: Taliban's use of corporal punishment violates human rights

By Clyde Hughes
Taliban and their supporters held a demonstration in support of the first anniversary of the Taliban rule in Kandahar, Afghanistan on August 15, 2022. The United Nations said Monday that the Taliban government has been implementing corporal punishment since its takeover. File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI
Taliban and their supporters held a demonstration in support of the first anniversary of the Taliban rule in Kandahar, Afghanistan on August 15, 2022. The United Nations said Monday that the Taliban government has been implementing corporal punishment since its takeover. File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Monday called out the Taliban for their widespread use of corporal punishment, including public lashings and amputations, and execution in violation of international rights.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said since the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021, their authorities have implemented corporal punishment and the death penalty.

The United Nations said the first documented use of corporal punishment since the takeover came on Oct. 20, 2021, in the Kapisa province when a man and woman received 100 lashes each by a de facto district court in front of religious scholars.

"Since this first instance in October 2021, the de facto authorities have continued to implement corporal punishment -- both following judicial decisions and on an ad hoc basis," the report said.

RELATED U.N. Security Council condemns Taliban regime's ban on female workers

The U.N. said the use of corporal punishment "increased significantly" on Nov. 13, 2022, after Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the de facto authorities tweeted the Taliban Supreme leader had met with judges to emphasize their obligation to carry out such punishments.

Lashings had been used mostly for "so-called moral crimes," including for sex outside of marriage and for girls and women "running away" from their homes, often to escape domestic violence, the report said.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people were all "at high risk" under the Taliban for public lashings.

RELATED Taliban reportedly kill ISIS leader behind 2021 bombing that killed 13 U.S. soldiers

The report said those convicted of crimes of adultery to murder have been given the death penalty, often by hanging and stoning the public.

"So long as the Taliban shows disdain for international human rights law, these barbaric practices are likely to continue," Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

"Governments engaging with the Taliban, including U.N. Security Council members, should press for an end to these abuses and make clear that international sanctions will remain in place and could be expanded if they continue."

RELATED U.N. tells Afghan employees to stay home after Taliban bans women in workplace

