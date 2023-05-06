Pro-war Russian blogger injured in car bombing

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin attends a news conference for the presentation of his new book 'Platoon' in Moscow, on Feb. 21, 2017. Prilepin was wounded in a car bombing Saturday in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Zakhar Prilepin was injured by a bomb that detonated in his vehicle Saturday in western Russia, killing his driver, state media reported. The official Russian Tass news agency said Prilepin's leg was injured in the bombing near the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod and that he is being treated. Advertisement

Prilepin has been a vocal supporter of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with over 300,000 Telegram followers.

Military bloggers have gained prominence in Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, with many decrying the incompetence of military leadership.

Prilepin described the loss of Kharkiv Oblast by Russian forces as "criminal irresponsibility," and said "the special military operation is long over. There is a war going on."

He made cryptic comments about having his own military forces involved in the war during an earlier interview, of clip of which was posted to Twitter Saturday by Ukrainian internal affairs ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko.

"I managed a combat division that killed people in large numbers," Prilepin says in the interview. It remains unknown if his claims are true.

Advertisement

Vladmir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official for occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said Prilepin's daughter was with him at the time of the explosion but was not injured.

Russian authorities say they are investigating the blast.

Saturday's car bombing is the latest in a series of attacks against prominent pro-war figures in Russia.

In August, a car bomb killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent right-wing philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

In April, pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by a bomb hidden in a small statue that was presented to him by a Russian woman with a history of anti-war activism during a meeting of nationalists at a Moscow cafe.

On Wednesday, two drones exploded at the Kremlin. Though Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in Moscow at the time, Russian officials claim the attack was an assassination attempt against him.

Ukrainian officials usually refuse to acknowledge attacks inside Russia.