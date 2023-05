A Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile, shown during a 2020 test firing in the Black Sea, was downed by Ukraine using a U.S.-supplied anti-missile system, Kyiv claimed Saturday. File Photo by Alexi Druzhinin/EPA-EFE/Kremlin Pool

May 6 (UPI) -- Ukraine claimed Saturday it has shot down a Russian hypersonic missile for the first time while using a U.S.-supplied defense system. Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said in a Telegram post that Ukraine had shot down a Kinzhal missile with the Patriot air-defense system that was donated by the United States. Advertisement

"Yes, we shot down an 'unparalleled' Kinzhal missile!" Oleshchuk wrote. "It happened during the May 4 night attack in the sky over Kyiv region. Kh-47 missile was launched from MiG-31K in the territory of Russia."

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile debuted in 2017 and has been touted as impossible to defend against by its Russian makers.

Parts of the missile fell into an empty stadium in the capital city of Kyiv as Russian forces launched a new wave of attacks on the city.

All of the Russian weapons "were destroyed in Kyiv airspace by our air defense forces," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, wrote on Telegram, according to Insider.