Britain crowns a new king: Charles III takes throne in London

1/4

King Charles III shakes hands with members of the public as he did an impromptu walkabout on The Mall on Friday, the day before his coronation, in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The global spectacle of King Charles III's coronation arrives in London on Saturday. The festivities surrounding the first coronation in Britain in 70 years kicks off before sunrise, with televised coverage starting at 5 a.m. EDT on the BBC and all major American networks. Advertisement

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla depart Buckingham Palace in Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee State Coach for the journey to Westminster Abbey for a 90-minute official coronation service.

The Archbishop of Canterbury conducts the coronation ceremony.

Charles will sign a royal oath to serve the British people as the St. Edwards Crown is placed on his head. Camilla gets crowned with Queen Mary's Crown.

The service will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people. It includes international representatives from 203 countries, including about 100 heads of state.

First lady Jill Biden will represent the United States. She arrived in London on Friday. Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, is also attending.

Some 400 young people representing charitable organizations will also attend, along with 450 British Empire Medal recipients.

Thousands of people typically line the streets on what could be a rainy London day to watch as the royals pass.

Advertisement

After the service, Charles and Camilla will head back to Buckingham Palace in a larger procession that will include other members of the royal family. They will appear on the palace balcony to wrap up the day's ceremonial events.

While the majority of British people still support the monarchy and believe it brings value to the country through tourism and trade that exceed the annual $130 million Sovereign Grant, not all Britons agree.

The anti-monarchist group Republic planned to protest on Saturday. Its chief executive Graham Smith told UPI support for the monarchy is falling.

"The fall in support for the monarchy in public opinion polls from about 75% to about 55% shows the tide is moving in our favor and even more tellingly that the public have made it clear that they're just not that bothered about the coronation or whether or not we have a monarchy," Smith said.

Charles' coronation is expected to cost about $125 million at a time many Britons are struggling with high inflation to make ends meet.

The royal family also has direct links to slavery through a 1689 financial investment in a slave-trading company. That racist history is a troubling royal legacy that researchers are studying with direct access to the Royal Archives provided by Charles.

Advertisement

On Sunday, a coronation concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle by the BBC featuring American performers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The coronation "Big Lunch" is set for Sunday across Britain as communities share food and fun together.

Monday will be a national holiday.