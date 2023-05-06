Advertisement
World News
May 6, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Britain crowns a new king: Charles III takes throne in London

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
King Charles III shakes hands with members of the public as he did an impromptu walkabout on The Mall on Friday, the day before his coronation, in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
King Charles III shakes hands with members of the public as he did an impromptu walkabout on The Mall on Friday, the day before his coronation, in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The global spectacle of King Charles III's coronation arrives in London on Saturday.

The festivities surrounding the first coronation in Britain in 70 years kicks off before sunrise, with televised coverage starting at 5 a.m. EDT on the BBC and all major American networks.

Advertisement

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla depart Buckingham Palace in Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee State Coach for the journey to Westminster Abbey for a 90-minute official coronation service.

The Archbishop of Canterbury conducts the coronation ceremony.

RELATED King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect

Charles will sign a royal oath to serve the British people as the St. Edwards Crown is placed on his head. Camilla gets crowned with Queen Mary's Crown.

The service will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people. It includes international representatives from 203 countries, including about 100 heads of state.

First lady Jill Biden will represent the United States. She arrived in London on Friday. Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, is also attending.

RELATED King Charles III's coronation arrives amid evolving attitudes toward monarchy

Some 400 young people representing charitable organizations will also attend, along with 450 British Empire Medal recipients.

Thousands of people typically line the streets on what could be a rainy London day to watch as the royals pass.

Advertisement

After the service, Charles and Camilla will head back to Buckingham Palace in a larger procession that will include other members of the royal family. They will appear on the palace balcony to wrap up the day's ceremonial events.

RELATED King Charles III's coronation: Showery weather forecast for Saturday in London

While the majority of British people still support the monarchy and believe it brings value to the country through tourism and trade that exceed the annual $130 million Sovereign Grant, not all Britons agree.

The anti-monarchist group Republic planned to protest on Saturday. Its chief executive Graham Smith told UPI support for the monarchy is falling.

"The fall in support for the monarchy in public opinion polls from about 75% to about 55% shows the tide is moving in our favor and even more tellingly that the public have made it clear that they're just not that bothered about the coronation or whether or not we have a monarchy," Smith said.

Charles' coronation is expected to cost about $125 million at a time many Britons are struggling with high inflation to make ends meet.

The royal family also has direct links to slavery through a 1689 financial investment in a slave-trading company. That racist history is a troubling royal legacy that researchers are studying with direct access to the Royal Archives provided by Charles.

Advertisement

On Sunday, a coronation concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle by the BBC featuring American performers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The coronation "Big Lunch" is set for Sunday across Britain as communities share food and fun together.

Monday will be a national holiday.

Latest Headlines

King Charles III's coronation arrives amid evolving attitudes toward monarchy
World News // 23 hours ago
King Charles III's coronation arrives amid evolving attitudes toward monarchy
LONDON, May 5 (UPI) -- Seven decades after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, rose to the throne in Britain's last coronation, King Charles III will be officially crowned on Saturday amid evolving attitudes toward the monarchy
WHO ends COVID-19 global public health emergency
World News // 18 hours ago
WHO ends COVID-19 global public health emergency
May 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Friday declared an end to the global COVID-19 public health emergency, but urged nations not to let their guard down because the disease is still a global health threat.
Wagner leader: Mercenary group lacks ammo, leaving Bakhmut, Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Wagner leader: Mercenary group lacks ammo, leaving Bakhmut, Ukraine
May 5 (UPI) -- Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said that due to lack of ammunition, he will pull his mercenaries out of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Wednesday to "lick our wounds."
At least one dead as 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan
World News // 20 hours ago
At least one dead as 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan
May 5 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and more than a dozen were injured after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Friday.
Serbian authorities capture suspect in second mass shooting
World News // 20 hours ago
Serbian authorities capture suspect in second mass shooting
May 5 (UPI) -- Serbian authorities captured a suspect early Friday in a mass shooting in a rural area near the capital of Belgrade, the second in two days.
Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffers losses in local elections
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffers losses in local elections
May 5 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling-Conservative Party has suffered large losses in local elections, early results Friday from more than 200 local authorities being contested across England show.
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over election interference claims
World News // 21 hours ago
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over election interference claims
May 5 (UPI) -- Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday summoned China's ambassador over evidence that Beijing attempted to influence the outcome of Canadian federal elections in 2019 and 2021.
Snub to King Charles III as Jamaica, Belize announce plans to ditch monarch
World News // 22 hours ago
Snub to King Charles III as Jamaica, Belize announce plans to ditch monarch
May 5 (UPI) -- On the eve of the coronation of King Charles III Jamaica and Belize have become the latest former Caribbean colonies to signal that they will seek to formally sever ties with Britain and become fully-fledged republics.
8 killed, 13 wounded in Serbia attack labeled as terrorism
World News // 1 day ago
8 killed, 13 wounded in Serbia attack labeled as terrorism
May 4 (UPI) -- Eight people were killed and 13 wounded in a mass shooting Thursday south of the Serbian capital of Belgrade in what national officials have called a terrorist attack.
King Charles III's coronation: Showery weather forecast for Saturday in London
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III's coronation: Showery weather forecast for Saturday in London
May 4 (UPI) -- Excitement is rising across the United Kingdom ahead of the highly anticipated coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London this weekend but weather may but a damper on the festivities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee
Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee
Snub to King Charles III as Jamaica, Belize announce plans to ditch monarch
Snub to King Charles III as Jamaica, Belize announce plans to ditch monarch
SEC awards $279M in largest-ever whistleblower payout
SEC awards $279M in largest-ever whistleblower payout
TurboTax set to pay out $141 million settlement to defrauded tax filers
TurboTax set to pay out $141 million settlement to defrauded tax filers
Serbian authorities capture suspect in second mass shooting
Serbian authorities capture suspect in second mass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement