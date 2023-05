A man covers his face while mourning in the village of Dubona, Serbia, on Friday after a mass shooting, the second in the country in two days. Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- Serbian authorities captured a suspect early Friday in a mass shooting in a rural area near the capital of Belgrade, the second in two days. Police conducted a manhunt for the 21-year-old suspect overnight before taking him into custody near the city of Kragujevac, about 40 miles south of where the attacks occurred in the small village of Dubona.

Eight people were killed and 14 were wounded when the gunman fired an automatic weapon into groups of people from a moving vehicle.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said the shooting was an act of "terrorism" but did not immediately provide further details.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday the suspect's father is a deputy colonel in the Serbian Army. While Serbia has a high rate of gun ownership -- leftovers from the Balkan wars in the 1990s -- gun violence is rare in the country.

The population was jolted Wednesday when a 14-year-old schoolboy was arrested after eight students were killed and numerous others injured in a school shooting in an upscale neighborhood in Belgrade.

In that shooting, at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School, one of the six children who were injured is in critical condition after being shot in the head and chest. A teacher was seriously wounded as well.

The Interior Ministry called for gun owners to secure their weapons or they will face penalties. Vucic announced a new ban on new gun permits, tougher penalties for illegal weapons possession and psychological checks of gun owners.