May 5, 2023 / 10:27 AM

Wagner leader says mercenary group lacks ammo, will leave Bakhmut May 10

By Doug Cunningham
epa06065742 Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (both not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2017. Russia and China also signed a strategic cooperation agreement during the Chinese President's official visit to Moscow. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY/POOL
May 5 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian Wagner mercenary group said he plans to pull his troops out of the battle for Bakhmut by May 10.

Prigozhin shared a video to his Telegram channel surrounded by what he said were dead bodies of Wagner fighters as he said the mercenary group lacked ammunition and needed to retreat from the eastern Ukrainian city to "lick our wounds."

"Because of the lack of ammunition, our losses are increasing exponentially every day," he said. "My lads will not suffer useless and unjustified losses in Bakhmut without ammunition."

In March, Prigozhin claimed his mercenaries were forced to retreat from Bakhmut due to a lack of ammunition as he alleged his "representative at the headquarters had his pass canceled and was denied access to the group's headquarters."

RELATED EU sanctions Russia's Wagner Group over fighting in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had seen reports of Prigozhin's comments on Wagner's withdrawal "in the media" but could not comment "as it concerns the special military operation."

U.S. estimates on Russian casualties released this week suggested more than 20,000 Russian soldiers had died since December, with National Security Council spokesman John Kirby saying nearly half of those included Wagner mercenaries.

Russia, however, has disputed the figures with Peskov saying "Washington simply does not have the possibility to name any correct figures."

RELATED Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'

Russia has been pouring troops into battle in the Bakhmut area for months in an attempt to take the city, despite U.S. leadership, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplaying the importance of Bakhmut as "more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value."

Prigozhin also said Col. General Mikhail Mizintsev, a Russian army general known as the butcher of Mariupol has joined Wagner.

Russian blogger Alexander Simonov posted videos to Telegram showing Mizintsev wearing a Wagner uniform after the Russian Ministry of Defense announced it had replaced Miznitsev, who had been working as deputy defense minister for logistics.

RELATED Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December

In January, Kirby said the Treasury Department would sanction Wagner and designate it as a "transnational criminal organization."

