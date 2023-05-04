Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 4, 2023 / 10:21 AM

Gas segment pushes Shell's profits to nearly $10 billion

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Shell reported a first-quarter profit of $9.6 billion driven by its fuel and gas business. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Shell reported a first-quarter profit of $9.6 billion driven by its fuel and gas business. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Shell reported a first-quarter profit of $9.6 billion on Thursday, with its fuels and gas businesses offsetting a downturn in market prices.

Shell joined the growing list of energy majors reporting bloated profits over the first three months of 2023. At $4.9 billion, the company's vast natural gas segment accounted for the bulk of the profits over the first quarter. Behind that was exploration and production, as well as marketing.

Advertisement

Total production was up 5.8% during the three months ending in March, while the total volume of natural gas converted to the liquid form increased by nearly 6% from fourth quarter levels. Shell attributed much of the gains to increased activity at its Prelude liquefied natural gas facility in Australia.

"In Q1, Shell delivered strong results and robust operational performance, against a backdrop of ongoing volatility, while continuing to provide vital supplies of secure energy," Wael Sawan, Shell's CEO, said.

RELATED Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Broader markets were highly volatile over much of the first quarter as most Western economies flirted with recession given lingering inflationary strains. Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised their interest rates again this week because inflation remains above target.

Advertisement

Commodities, meanwhile, have been on a downward trend. Both crude oil and natural gas prices are below fourth quarter levels. Brent, the global benchmark for the price of oil, spent much of the early part of the year in the mid-$80 range, but was trading closer to $72 per barrel at the start of trading on Thursday.

Though overall profits for Shell were close to $10 billion, first quarter performance was about $200 million lower than during the fourth quarter.

RELATED GasBuddy: Decline in retail gasoline prices gaining momentum

Elevated profits for major energy companies are nonetheless a running theme so far this year.

British energy giant BP on Tuesday posted a $5 billion profit for the first quarter, its second-best performance since 2012. Like Shell, BP said profits were supported by "exceptional" results from its gas marketing and trading segments.

But, also like Shell, BP underperformed relative to previous quarters.

RELATED Exxon reports record first-quarter earnings of $11.4 billion

Latest Headlines

European Central Bank raises interest rates a quarter point in continuing inflation fight
World News // 26 minutes ago
European Central Bank raises interest rates a quarter point in continuing inflation fight
May 4 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday raised three key interest rates by 25 basis points in an effort to deal with ongoing high inflation pressures. Eurozone inflation hit 7% in April, reversing five months of declines.
South Korea opens children's park on former U.S. military base
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea opens children's park on former U.S. military base
SEOUL, May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol inaugurated a new children's park on the grounds of the former Yongsan Garrison on Thursday, as the country moves forward with plans to create a green oasis in the heart of Seoul.
At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership
World News // 1 day ago
At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership
May 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined a summit in Finland with the leaders of five Nordic nations to seek support for more defense against Russia, while gaining support for eventual membership in NATO.
Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank
World News // 18 hours ago
Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank
May 3 (UPI) -- The World Bank named its next president Wednesday, confirming Ajay Banga will take over the job on June 2.
Authorities arrest 132 alleged mobsters in 10-country sting
World News // 20 hours ago
Authorities arrest 132 alleged mobsters in 10-country sting
May 3 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies in 10 countries carried out raids Wednesday morning that nabbed 132 alleged members of the notorious 'Ndrangheta Italian criminal syndicate.
World Press Freedom Index: 7 of 10 countries have 'bad' environment for journalists
World News // 22 hours ago
World Press Freedom Index: 7 of 10 countries have 'bad' environment for journalists
May 3 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Borders said most nations did not provide a satisfactory environment for journalists amid "radical changes" affecting the field.
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
May 3 (UPI) -- The Russian government claimed Wednesday two drones targeted the Kremlin overnight in an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.
Police raid Bolsonaro's home, arrest aides in fake vaccine records probe
World News // 23 hours ago
Police raid Bolsonaro's home, arrest aides in fake vaccine records probe
May 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian federal police Wednesday searched former President Jair Bolsonaro's mansion and arrested close aides in an alleged criminal effort to fake COVID-19 vaccination records to travel to the United States.
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
World News // 1 day ago
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
May 3 (UPI) -- Eight children and a security guard were killed when officials said a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Serbia on Wednesday.
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
World News // 1 day ago
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
May 3 (UPI) -- For the second time within a week Iran has seized an oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the U.S. Navy, the tanker was seized by a dozen Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fast-attack craft.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement