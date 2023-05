The killed and wounded were fired upon with an automatic weapon Thursday in two Serbian cities south of Belgrade, authorities said. Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay

May 4 (UPI) -- Eight people were killed and 13 wounded in a mass shooting Thursday south of the Serbian capital of Belgrade in what national officials have called a terrorist attack. Authorities say the attacker fired an automatic weapon into groups of people from a moving vehicle in the towns of Dubona and Orašje in the Mladenovac area, located about 35 miles south of Belgrade, Serbian national broadcaster RTS reported.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said a warrant had been issued for a 21-year-old suspect and that police had surrounded a house where he is believed to hiding early on Friday local time.

Initial local reports indicated the suspect had two accomplices, one of whom was killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

Gasic said the shooting was an act of "terrorism" but did not immediately provide any further details. All of the interior ministry's special units were called into action while helicopters were used to track down the suspects, he said.

Seven of the wounded were transported to the University Clinical Centre of Serbia and are reported in critical condition, RTS reported.

The latest incident comes just a day after Serbia was shaken when a 13-year-old boy opened fire at an elementary school in Belgrade, killing eight classmates and a security guard in the rampage.

Six other children were injured, including one critically, while a teacher was also seriously wounded in the attack.