South Korea opens children's park on former U.S. military base

Yongsan Children's Garden, a park in the former U.S. military headquarters in Seoul, opened on Thursday with a ceremony attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol inaugurated a new children's park on the grounds of the former Yongsan Garrison on Thursday, as the country moves forward with plans to create a green oasis in the heart of Seoul. Yoon joined a ceremony for the opening of Yongsan Children's Garden, a roughly 74-acre patch of land inside the former headquarters of U.S. Forces Korea, which has been off-limits to the South Korean public for 120 years. Advertisement

The park is set on a section of the base that includes sports fields and a former residential area for officers. Visitors can also climb a hill that features of view of the presidential office, which was relocated by Yoon last year right next to the Yongsan site.

In welcome remarks, Yoon said the country, among the world's most densely populated, lacked ample green spaces for children.

"There is no field where the children, who are the future dreamers, can run freely," he said. "We will continue to cultivate Yongsan Children's Garden into a healthy, fun and happy space for children."

South Korea has long been eager to develop Yongsan, which sits on a prime location, into a major park in the heart of the capital city. The garrison was established in 1904 by Japan during its colonial occupation of Korea and later became the headquarters of U.S. Forces Korea and the United Nations Command.

Plans for a handover from the U.S. military to South Korea date as far back as 2003, but delays and construction issues pushed back the final relocation of both commands to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 40 miles south of Seoul, until 2018.

Interest in the future of the base picked up with the move of the presidential office under Yoon, who called for the site's development after his election. He will commemorate his one-year anniversary in office next week.

The United States has turned over more than 30% of the garrison's 600 total acres so far, with most of that transfer -- roughly 144 acres -- taking place last year, according to Yoon's office. The area where the Children's Garden is located was briefly opened for a pilot tourism program last June.

About 200 people attended the inauguration event, which was held on the eve of Children's Day, a national holiday in South Korea.