Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 4, 2023 / 7:51 AM

South Korea opens children's park on former U.S. military base

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
Yongsan Children's Garden, a park in the former U.S. military headquarters in Seoul, opened on Thursday with a ceremony attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo by Yonhap
Yongsan Children's Garden, a park in the former U.S. military headquarters in Seoul, opened on Thursday with a ceremony attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol inaugurated a new children's park on the grounds of the former Yongsan Garrison on Thursday, as the country moves forward with plans to create a green oasis in the heart of Seoul.

Yoon joined a ceremony for the opening of Yongsan Children's Garden, a roughly 74-acre patch of land inside the former headquarters of U.S. Forces Korea, which has been off-limits to the South Korean public for 120 years.

Advertisement

The park is set on a section of the base that includes sports fields and a former residential area for officers. Visitors can also climb a hill that features of view of the presidential office, which was relocated by Yoon last year right next to the Yongsan site.

In welcome remarks, Yoon said the country, among the world's most densely populated, lacked ample green spaces for children.

RELATED Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties

"There is no field where the children, who are the future dreamers, can run freely," he said. "We will continue to cultivate Yongsan Children's Garden into a healthy, fun and happy space for children."

South Korea has long been eager to develop Yongsan, which sits on a prime location, into a major park in the heart of the capital city. The garrison was established in 1904 by Japan during its colonial occupation of Korea and later became the headquarters of U.S. Forces Korea and the United Nations Command.

Advertisement

Plans for a handover from the U.S. military to South Korea date as far back as 2003, but delays and construction issues pushed back the final relocation of both commands to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 40 miles south of Seoul, until 2018.

RELATED Netflix to invest $2.5 billion in South Korean shows and films

Interest in the future of the base picked up with the move of the presidential office under Yoon, who called for the site's development after his election. He will commemorate his one-year anniversary in office next week.

The United States has turned over more than 30% of the garrison's 600 total acres so far, with most of that transfer -- roughly 144 acres -- taking place last year, according to Yoon's office. The area where the Children's Garden is located was briefly opened for a pilot tourism program last June.

About 200 people attended the inauguration event, which was held on the eve of Children's Day, a national holiday in South Korea.

RELATED Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance

Latest Headlines

At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership
World News // 22 hours ago
At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership
May 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined a summit in Finland with the leaders of five Nordic nations to seek support for more defense against Russia, while gaining support for eventual membership in NATO.
Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank
World News // 16 hours ago
Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank
May 3 (UPI) -- The World Bank named its next president Wednesday, confirming Ajay Banga will take over the job on June 2.
Authorities arrest 132 alleged mobsters in 10-country sting
World News // 18 hours ago
Authorities arrest 132 alleged mobsters in 10-country sting
May 3 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies in 10 countries carried out raids Wednesday morning that nabbed 132 alleged members of the notorious 'Ndrangheta Italian criminal syndicate.
World Press Freedom Index: 7 of 10 countries have 'bad' environment for journalists
World News // 20 hours ago
World Press Freedom Index: 7 of 10 countries have 'bad' environment for journalists
May 3 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Borders said most nations did not provide a satisfactory environment for journalists amid "radical changes" affecting the field.
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
May 3 (UPI) -- The Russian government claimed Wednesday two drones targeted the Kremlin overnight in an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.
Police raid Bolsonaro's home, arrest aides in fake vaccine records probe
World News // 21 hours ago
Police raid Bolsonaro's home, arrest aides in fake vaccine records probe
May 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian federal police Wednesday searched former President Jair Bolsonaro's mansion and arrested close aides in an alleged criminal effort to fake COVID-19 vaccination records to travel to the United States.
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
World News // 1 day ago
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
May 3 (UPI) -- Eight children and a security guard were killed when officials said a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Serbia on Wednesday.
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
World News // 22 hours ago
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
May 3 (UPI) -- For the second time within a week Iran has seized an oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the U.S. Navy, the tanker was seized by a dozen Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fast-attack craft.
SNP hires accounting firm to examine party books
World News // 23 hours ago
SNP hires accounting firm to examine party books
May 3 (UPI) -- The Scottish National Party, still reeling from a financial scandal that forced leadership changes, announced on Wednesday that it has hired AMS Accountants Group to take over its books.
Belarusian journalist seized from flight sentenced to 8 years in prison
World News // 23 hours ago
Belarusian journalist seized from flight sentenced to 8 years in prison
May 3 (UPI) -- Belarusian opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for opposing the Lukashenko regime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement