May 4, 2023 / 10:23 AM

European Central Bank raises interest rates a quarter point in continuing inflation fight

By Doug Cunningham
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday the bank is raising three key interest rates in a continuing battle against inflation. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
May 4 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday raised three key interest rates by 25 basis points in an effort to deal with ongoing high inflation pressures. Eurozone inflation hit 7% in April, reversing five straight months of inflation declines.

"Headline inflation has declined over recent months, but underlying price pressures remain strong," the ECB said in a statement. "At the same time, the past rate increases are being transmitted forcefully to euro area financing and monetary conditions, while the lags and strength of transmission to the real economy remain uncertain."

The increase brings refinancing rates to 3.75%, marginal lending rate to 4% and the deposit rate to 3.25% effective May 10.

The ECB action follows Thursday's interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve that brought U.S. interest rates to the highest in 16 years.

Food, alcohol and tobacco were the largest drivers of Europe's inflation followed by energy. Food inflation slowed somewhat in Europe to 13.6% from 15.5% in March.

During a press conference statement ECB President Christine Lagarde said, "Our future decisions will ensure that the policy rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to our two percent medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary. We will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction."

She said in the statement that the ECB's interest rate hikes "are being transmitted forcefully to euro area financing and monetary conditions, while the lags and strength of transmission to the real economy remain uncertain."

Going forward, Lagarde said decisions on rates will continue to be based on assessments of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission.

The ECB also said it will continue to reduce the asset purchase program "at a measured and predictable pace." The ECB's Governing Council expects to discontinue reinvestments in that program by July.

Latest Headlines

Gas segment pushes Shell's profits to nearly $10 billion
World News // 23 minutes ago
Gas segment pushes Shell's profits to nearly $10 billion
May 4 (UPI) -- Shell reported a first-quarter profit of $9.6 billion on Thursday, with its fuels and gas businesses offsetting a downturn in market prices.
South Korea opens children's park on former U.S. military base
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea opens children's park on former U.S. military base
SEOUL, May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol inaugurated a new children's park on the grounds of the former Yongsan Garrison on Thursday, as the country moves forward with plans to create a green oasis in the heart of Seoul.
At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership
World News // 1 day ago
At Finland summit, Zelensky receives support for Ukraine EU, NATO membership
May 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined a summit in Finland with the leaders of five Nordic nations to seek support for more defense against Russia, while gaining support for eventual membership in NATO.
Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank
World News // 17 hours ago
Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank
May 3 (UPI) -- The World Bank named its next president Wednesday, confirming Ajay Banga will take over the job on June 2.
Authorities arrest 132 alleged mobsters in 10-country sting
World News // 20 hours ago
Authorities arrest 132 alleged mobsters in 10-country sting
May 3 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies in 10 countries carried out raids Wednesday morning that nabbed 132 alleged members of the notorious 'Ndrangheta Italian criminal syndicate.
World Press Freedom Index: 7 of 10 countries have 'bad' environment for journalists
World News // 22 hours ago
World Press Freedom Index: 7 of 10 countries have 'bad' environment for journalists
May 3 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Borders said most nations did not provide a satisfactory environment for journalists amid "radical changes" affecting the field.
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
May 3 (UPI) -- The Russian government claimed Wednesday two drones targeted the Kremlin overnight in an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.
Police raid Bolsonaro's home, arrest aides in fake vaccine records probe
World News // 23 hours ago
Police raid Bolsonaro's home, arrest aides in fake vaccine records probe
May 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian federal police Wednesday searched former President Jair Bolsonaro's mansion and arrested close aides in an alleged criminal effort to fake COVID-19 vaccination records to travel to the United States.
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
World News // 1 day ago
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
May 3 (UPI) -- Eight children and a security guard were killed when officials said a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Serbia on Wednesday.
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
World News // 1 day ago
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
May 3 (UPI) -- For the second time within a week Iran has seized an oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the U.S. Navy, the tanker was seized by a dozen Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fast-attack craft.
