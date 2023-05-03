Trending
World News
May 3, 2023 / 4:49 PM

Biden nominee Ajay Banga chosen to be next president of World Bank

By Simon Druker
The World Bank named its next president Wednesday, confirming Ajay Banga will take over the job on June 2. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
May 3 (UPI) -- The World Bank named its next president Wednesday, confirming Ajay Banga will take over the job on June 2.

Banga, who comes from the world of private banking, will serve a five-year term heading up one of the world's largest sources of funding.

The bank's current president, David Malpass, said in February he planned to step down from the position by the end of June.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this year nominated Banga for the position.

Banga is a former president and CEO of Mastercard. He most-recently served as vice chairman of private equity firm General Atlantic, based in New York City. He also served on the board of Kraft Inc.

The 63-year-old was born in India and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2007.

"I want to congratulate Ajay Banga -- my nominee for the next president of the World Bank -- on his resounding approval by the Bank's Board of Governors," Biden said in a statement Wednesday.

"Ajay Banga will be a transformative leader, bringing expertise, experience, and innovation to the position of World Bank President. And together with World Bank leadership and shareholders, he will help steer the institution as it evolves and expands to address global challenges that directly affect its core mission of poverty reduction-including climate change.

"Ajay will also be integral in bringing together the public and private sectors, alongside philanthropies, to usher in the fundamental changes in development finance that this moment requires."

Biden called the bank "one of humanity's most critical institutions to reduce poverty and expand prosperity around the globe."

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Department Janet Yellen has also supported Banga's appointment to the role.

"The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process, as discussed at the April 2023 Spring Meetings, and on all the World Bank Group's ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries," the World Bank said in a statement Wednesday.

