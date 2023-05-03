Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 3, 2023 / 6:11 AM

Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty

By Thomas Maresca
A man greets friends and relatives upon his release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday after military leaders released more than 2,000 political prisoners on a Buddhist holiday. Photo by Nyein Chan Naing/EPA-EFE
A man greets friends and relatives upon his release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday after military leaders released more than 2,000 political prisoners on a Buddhist holiday. Photo by Nyein Chan Naing/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- The ruling military government of Myanmar said Wednesday that it will release more than 2,000 political prisoners as a "humanitarian" gesture to mark a major Buddhist holiday.

In an administrative order, the military junta said it was releasing "2,153 prisoners who are being punished under Section 505A of the Penal Code" for the Full Moon Day of Kason, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha.

Advertisement

Section 505A criminalizes comments that "cause fear" or spread "false news" and carries up to a three-year sentence. It has been used extensively to charge dissidents, journalists and activists since the military seized power from the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 2021 coup.

Amnesty was granted to the detainees "with an emphasis on public peace of mind and humanitarian aid," the junta's statement said. The pardon notice warned that if freed prisoners violate the law again, the remainder of their original sentence will be added onto their new terms.

RELATED At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event

The military government typically grants mass amnesties around major Buddhist festivals and national holidays. Last month, more than 3,000 prisoners were freed for Myanmar's New Year.

Advertisement

Wednesday's announcement came one day after Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with the head of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, in the capital city of Naypyidaw.

While Western countries have isolated and sanctioned Myanmar's leaders, China has maintained economic and diplomatic ties and is an arms supplier to the regime, which has carried out airstrikes against civilian populations.

RELATED Myanmar military government leader vows hardline stance against opponents of junta

Qin, who is the highest-ranking Chinese official to meet with the junta leader, hailed the "friendly relations" between the two countries on his visit. He called for the international community to "respect Myanmar's sovereignty and play a constructive role in achieving peace and reconciliation in Myanmar," according to an account from his ministry.

Ousted leader Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been in custody since the early days of the coup and is currently facing 33 years in prison after a series of closed trials that supporters and international rights groups have condemned as a sham.

Nearly 22,000 protesters and activists have been arrested and 3,452 killed since the military seized power, according to Thailand-based watchdog Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

RELATED Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's party, dozens of other opposition parties

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King's coronation
World News // 1 hour ago
London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King's coronation
May 3 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police have arrested a man who threw several items, including suspected shotgun cartridges, into the grounds of Buckingham Palace amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
World News // 22 hours ago
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
May 2 (UPI) -- The death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner inside an Israeli jail Tuesday sparked retaliatory rocket attacks, for which both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas took credit, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
World News // 20 hours ago
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
May 2 (UPI) -- Russia on Tuesday rejected an estimate by the U.S. government that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, with over 20,000 killed, since December in the Ukraine war.
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
World News // 19 hours ago
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
May 2 (UPI) -- King Charles III will officially be crowned to the throne of England in the first coronation in 70 years this weekend.
Eurozone inflation spikes to 7% amid higher energy, non-industrial goods prices
World News // 21 hours ago
Eurozone inflation spikes to 7% amid higher energy, non-industrial goods prices
May 2 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation spiked unexpectedly in April to 7%, reversing five straight months of declines as prices rises of energy and non-energy industrial goods began to pick up pace again, the European Union said
Australia to ban single-use vapes in crackdown on recreational vaping
World News // 21 hours ago
Australia to ban single-use vapes in crackdown on recreational vaping
May 2 (UPI) -- Australia announced Tuesday that it would ban recreational vaping as it passes new laws to crackdown on the tobacco industry.
Australia hikes interest rates to 3.85% on upside inflation risks
World News // 22 hours ago
Australia hikes interest rates to 3.85% on upside inflation risks
May 2 (UPI) -- Australia's central bank unexpectedly re-started monetary tightening Tuesday, hiking its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% due to upside risks to inflation from rising services prices and wages.
Hong Kong announces fewer district council seats will be locally elected
World News // 22 hours ago
Hong Kong announces fewer district council seats will be locally elected
May 2 (UPI) -- Hong Kong City Leader John Lee Ka-chiu announced an overhaul of the district's council, with locally elected seats dropping to 20% and introducing a stringent vetting process for the candidates.
BP posts second largest first-quarter profit since 2012
World News // 1 day ago
BP posts second largest first-quarter profit since 2012
May 2 (UPI) -- Continuing high gas and oil prices helped British energy giant BP post a $5 billion profit for the first quarter Tuesday, up $156 million on the October to December period but down almost $1.3 billion from last year.
Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties
SEOUL, May 2 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kisihida is coming to Seoul for talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said Tuesday, in the first visit by a Japanese leader since 2018 as relations continue to thaw.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement