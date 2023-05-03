Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty

A man greets friends and relatives upon his release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday after military leaders released more than 2,000 political prisoners on a Buddhist holiday. Photo by Nyein Chan Naing/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- The ruling military government of Myanmar said Wednesday that it will release more than 2,000 political prisoners as a "humanitarian" gesture to mark a major Buddhist holiday. In an administrative order, the military junta said it was releasing "2,153 prisoners who are being punished under Section 505A of the Penal Code" for the Full Moon Day of Kason, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha. Advertisement

Section 505A criminalizes comments that "cause fear" or spread "false news" and carries up to a three-year sentence. It has been used extensively to charge dissidents, journalists and activists since the military seized power from the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 2021 coup.

Amnesty was granted to the detainees "with an emphasis on public peace of mind and humanitarian aid," the junta's statement said. The pardon notice warned that if freed prisoners violate the law again, the remainder of their original sentence will be added onto their new terms.

The military government typically grants mass amnesties around major Buddhist festivals and national holidays. Last month, more than 3,000 prisoners were freed for Myanmar's New Year.

Wednesday's announcement came one day after Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with the head of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, in the capital city of Naypyidaw.

While Western countries have isolated and sanctioned Myanmar's leaders, China has maintained economic and diplomatic ties and is an arms supplier to the regime, which has carried out airstrikes against civilian populations.

Qin, who is the highest-ranking Chinese official to meet with the junta leader, hailed the "friendly relations" between the two countries on his visit. He called for the international community to "respect Myanmar's sovereignty and play a constructive role in achieving peace and reconciliation in Myanmar," according to an account from his ministry.

Ousted leader Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been in custody since the early days of the coup and is currently facing 33 years in prison after a series of closed trials that supporters and international rights groups have condemned as a sham.

Nearly 22,000 protesters and activists have been arrested and 3,452 killed since the military seized power, according to Thailand-based watchdog Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.