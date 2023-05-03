Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 3, 2023 / 5:35 AM

London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King's coronation

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Police activity is seen after a man was arrested for allegedly throwing items, including suspected shotgun cartridges, into the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, on Tuesday. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
Police activity is seen after a man was arrested for allegedly throwing items, including suspected shotgun cartridges, into the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, on Tuesday. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police have arrested a man who threw several items, including suspected shotgun cartridges, into the grounds of Buckingham Palace amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III later this week.

The man, identified only as being 59-years-old, was arrested at around 7 p.m., local time, on Tuesday after he approached the gates of the palace and chucked the items into the palace grounds, authorities said.

Advertisement

The items have since been recovered, and a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution, police said.

Cordons were also temporarily erected as the man was found in possession of a bag Metropolitan Police described as suspicious.

RELATED King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect

The incident is not considered to be terror related, and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon as a search discovered a knife on his person.

"Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement. "There were no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

RELATED New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip

Security minister Tom Tugendhat described the arrest in a Wednesday morning radio interview with BBC as "a fantastic piece of policing."

Advertisement

"As you saw last night, the police and security services are absolutely ready to intervene when necessary," he said.

Neither King Charles nor the Queen Consort, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were at the palace when the arrest occurred.

RELATED Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions

The police activity also did not appear to hinder an overnight rehearsal for King Charles' coronation scheduled for Saturday.

The British Army said some 7,000 military personnel rehearsed overnight Tuesday on the streets of London in preparation for the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by world leaders and other dignitaries.

Some 300 horses also were involved in the rehearsal, officials said.

Latest Headlines

Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
World News // 20 hours ago
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
May 2 (UPI) -- The death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner inside an Israeli jail Tuesday sparked retaliatory rocket attacks, for which both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas took credit, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
World News // 18 hours ago
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
May 2 (UPI) -- Russia on Tuesday rejected an estimate by the U.S. government that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, with over 20,000 killed, since December in the Ukraine war.
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
World News // 17 hours ago
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
May 2 (UPI) -- King Charles III will officially be crowned to the throne of England in the first coronation in 70 years this weekend.
Eurozone inflation spikes to 7% amid higher energy, non-industrial goods prices
World News // 19 hours ago
Eurozone inflation spikes to 7% amid higher energy, non-industrial goods prices
May 2 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation spiked unexpectedly in April to 7%, reversing five straight months of declines as prices rises of energy and non-energy industrial goods began to pick up pace again, the European Union said
Australia to ban single-use vapes in crackdown on recreational vaping
World News // 20 hours ago
Australia to ban single-use vapes in crackdown on recreational vaping
May 2 (UPI) -- Australia announced Tuesday that it would ban recreational vaping as it passes new laws to crackdown on the tobacco industry.
Australia hikes interest rates to 3.85% on upside inflation risks
World News // 20 hours ago
Australia hikes interest rates to 3.85% on upside inflation risks
May 2 (UPI) -- Australia's central bank unexpectedly re-started monetary tightening Tuesday, hiking its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% due to upside risks to inflation from rising services prices and wages.
Hong Kong announces fewer district council seats will be locally elected
World News // 21 hours ago
Hong Kong announces fewer district council seats will be locally elected
May 2 (UPI) -- Hong Kong City Leader John Lee Ka-chiu announced an overhaul of the district's council, with locally elected seats dropping to 20% and introducing a stringent vetting process for the candidates.
BP posts second largest first-quarter profit since 2012
World News // 22 hours ago
BP posts second largest first-quarter profit since 2012
May 2 (UPI) -- Continuing high gas and oil prices helped British energy giant BP post a $5 billion profit for the first quarter Tuesday, up $156 million on the October to December period but down almost $1.3 billion from last year.
Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties
SEOUL, May 2 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kisihida is coming to Seoul for talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said Tuesday, in the first visit by a Japanese leader since 2018 as relations continue to thaw.
Hundreds detained in fiery May Day demonstrations across France
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds detained in fiery May Day demonstrations across France
May 1 (UPI) -- Nearly 300 people were arrested following violent clashes between protesters and police spanning multiple cities in France on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement