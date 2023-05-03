May 3 (UPI) -- The Scottish National Party, still reeling from a financial scandal that forced leadership changes, announced on Wednesday that it has hired AMS Accountants Group to take over its books.
SNP leader Humza Yousaf made the announcement in hopes the party could start turning the page from a police investigation into the party's finances that led to the arrest of former SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell, the husband of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, and former treasurer Colin Beattie.