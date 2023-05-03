Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf announced that the party hired a new accounting firm on Wednesday. FIle Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- The Scottish National Party, still reeling from a financial scandal that forced leadership changes, announced on Wednesday that it has hired AMS Accountants Group to take over its books. SNP leader Humza Yousaf made the announcement in hopes the party could start turning the page from a police investigation into the party's finances that led to the arrest of former SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell, the husband of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, and former treasurer Colin Beattie. Advertisement

"There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines."

The party's Westminster group was facing a May 31 deadline to deliver audited accounts or lose $1.5 million in public funds. The Electoral Commission is also expecting the SNP to file accounts to it by July 7 or face fines.

Yousaf said he did not learn until after he replaced Sturgeon as party leader that the SNP's former auditor, Johnston Carmichael, had resigned last September, leaving it without a firm to examine its finances.

Johnston Carmichael had served as the SNP's auditor for a decade but the party said last month that the firm said it had taken the decision to resign following a review of our client portfolio and existing resources and commitments."