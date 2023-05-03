Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 3, 2023 / 10:02 AM

SNP hires accounting firm to examine party books

By Clyde Hughes
Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf announced that the party hired a new accounting firm on Wednesday. FIle Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE
Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf announced that the party hired a new accounting firm on Wednesday. FIle Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- The Scottish National Party, still reeling from a financial scandal that forced leadership changes, announced on Wednesday that it has hired AMS Accountants Group to take over its books.

SNP leader Humza Yousaf made the announcement in hopes the party could start turning the page from a police investigation into the party's finances that led to the arrest of former SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell, the husband of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, and former treasurer Colin Beattie.

Advertisement

"We take our statutory obligations extremely seriously, so it is welcome news that AMS Accountants Group will complete the accounts for both the party and the SNP Westminster group," Yousaf said.

"There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines."

The party's Westminster group was facing a May 31 deadline to deliver audited accounts or lose $1.5 million in public funds. The Electoral Commission is also expecting the SNP to file accounts to it by July 7 or face fines.

Yousaf said he did not learn until after he replaced Sturgeon as party leader that the SNP's former auditor, Johnston Carmichael, had resigned last September, leaving it without a firm to examine its finances.

Advertisement

Johnston Carmichael had served as the SNP's auditor for a decade but the party said last month that the firm said it had taken the decision to resign following a review of our client portfolio and existing resources and commitments."

Read More

British PM to meet with Scottish leader in effort thrash out differences Humza Yousaf elected to replace Nicola Sturgeon as head of Scottish National Party Conservatives win greatest majority in 32 years; Johnson vows to leave EU

Latest Headlines

Belarusian journalist seized from flight sentenced to 8 years in prison
World News // 36 minutes ago
Belarusian journalist seized from flight sentenced to 8 years in prison
May 3 (UPI) -- Belarusian opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for opposing the Lukashenko regime.
U.N. humanitarian aid chief arrives in Sudan amid newly brokered cease-fire
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. humanitarian aid chief arrives in Sudan amid newly brokered cease-fire
May 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations chief for humanitarian affairs arrived in Sudan Wednesday as two rival military groups battling for control of the country agreed to a seven-day cease-fire, allowing medical aid to be delivered.
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
World News // 2 hours ago
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
May 3 (UPI) -- Eight children and a security guard were killed when officials said a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Serbia on Wednesday.
Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty
World News // 3 hours ago
Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty
May 3 (UPI) -- The ruling military government of Myanmar said Wednesday that it will release more than 2,000 political prisoners as a "humanitarian" gesture to mark a major Buddhist holiday.
London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of king's coronation
World News // 4 hours ago
London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of king's coronation
May 3 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police have arrested a man who threw several items, including suspected shotgun cartridges, into the grounds of Buckingham Palace amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
World News // 1 day ago
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
May 2 (UPI) -- The death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner inside an Israeli jail Tuesday sparked retaliatory rocket attacks, for which both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas took credit, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
World News // 22 hours ago
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
May 2 (UPI) -- Russia on Tuesday rejected an estimate by the U.S. government that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, with over 20,000 killed, since December in the Ukraine war.
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
World News // 22 hours ago
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
May 2 (UPI) -- King Charles III will officially be crowned to the throne of England in the first coronation in 70 years this weekend.
Eurozone inflation spikes to 7% amid higher energy, non-industrial goods prices
World News // 1 day ago
Eurozone inflation spikes to 7% amid higher energy, non-industrial goods prices
May 2 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation spiked unexpectedly in April to 7%, reversing five straight months of declines as prices rises of energy and non-energy industrial goods began to pick up pace again, the European Union said
Australia to ban single-use vapes in crackdown on recreational vaping
World News // 1 day ago
Australia to ban single-use vapes in crackdown on recreational vaping
May 2 (UPI) -- Australia announced Tuesday that it would ban recreational vaping as it passes new laws to crackdown on the tobacco industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash
Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement