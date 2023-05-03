May 3 (UPI) -- For the second time within a week Iran has seized an oil tanker while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker was seized by a dozen Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fast-attack craft at 6:20 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to the U.S. Navy.
"The oil tanker departed Dubai and was transiting from the Arabian Gulf toward the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when a dozen IRGCN fast-attack craft swarmed the vessel in the middle of the strait. The," the U.S. Navy said in a statement.