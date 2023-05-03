Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 3, 2023 / 10:14 AM

Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
A video screenshot shows the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi during its seizure by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy
A video screenshot shows the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi during its seizure by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- For the second time within a week Iran has seized an oil tanker while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker was seized by a dozen Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fast-attack craft at 6:20 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to the U.S. Navy.

"The oil tanker departed Dubai and was transiting from the Arabian Gulf toward the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when a dozen IRGCN fast-attack craft swarmed the vessel in the middle of the strait. The," the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

Advertisement

"IRGCN subsequently forced the oil tanker to reverse course and head toward Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar 'Abbas, Iran."

The seized tanker Niovi was Panama-flagged.

The first oil tanker, Advantage Sweet, was seized by Iran April 27.

The Navy said then that Iran's actions were contrary to international law and regional stability and called on Iran to release the tanker.

According to the U.S. Navy, over the past two years Iran has harassed, attacked or interfered with the navigational rights of 15 internationally flagged merchant vessels.

The Navy statement Wednesday said these actions by Iran are "unwarranted, irresponsible and a present threat to maritime security and the global economy."

Advertisement

Tensions are high between the United States and Iran as sanctions against Iran continue and Iran supplies Russia with attack drones used against Ukraine.

Read More

Gunboat diplomacy: Iran ramps up aggression in Strait of Hormuz Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Latest Headlines

SNP hires accounting firm to examine party books
World News // 14 minutes ago
SNP hires accounting firm to examine party books
May 3 (UPI) -- The Scottish National Party, still reeling from a financial scandal that forced leadership changes, announced on Wednesday that it has hired AMS Accountants Group to take over its books.
Belarusian journalist seized from flight sentenced to 8 years in prison
World News // 44 minutes ago
Belarusian journalist seized from flight sentenced to 8 years in prison
May 3 (UPI) -- Belarusian opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for opposing the Lukashenko regime.
U.N. humanitarian aid chief arrives in Sudan amid newly brokered cease-fire
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. humanitarian aid chief arrives in Sudan amid newly brokered cease-fire
May 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations chief for humanitarian affairs arrived in Sudan Wednesday as two rival military groups battling for control of the country agreed to a seven-day cease-fire, allowing medical aid to be delivered.
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
World News // 2 hours ago
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
May 3 (UPI) -- Eight children and a security guard were killed when officials said a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Serbia on Wednesday.
Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty
World News // 4 hours ago
Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty
May 3 (UPI) -- The ruling military government of Myanmar said Wednesday that it will release more than 2,000 political prisoners as a "humanitarian" gesture to mark a major Buddhist holiday.
London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of king's coronation
World News // 4 hours ago
London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of king's coronation
May 3 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police have arrested a man who threw several items, including suspected shotgun cartridges, into the grounds of Buckingham Palace amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
World News // 1 day ago
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
May 2 (UPI) -- The death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner inside an Israeli jail Tuesday sparked retaliatory rocket attacks, for which both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas took credit, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
World News // 22 hours ago
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
May 2 (UPI) -- Russia on Tuesday rejected an estimate by the U.S. government that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, with over 20,000 killed, since December in the Ukraine war.
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
World News // 22 hours ago
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
May 2 (UPI) -- King Charles III will officially be crowned to the throne of England in the first coronation in 70 years this weekend.
Eurozone inflation spikes to 7% amid higher energy, non-industrial goods prices
World News // 1 day ago
Eurozone inflation spikes to 7% amid higher energy, non-industrial goods prices
May 2 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation spiked unexpectedly in April to 7%, reversing five straight months of declines as prices rises of energy and non-energy industrial goods began to pick up pace again, the European Union said
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash
Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement