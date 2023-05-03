1/3

A video screenshot shows the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi during its seizure by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- For the second time within a week Iran has seized an oil tanker while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker was seized by a dozen Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fast-attack craft at 6:20 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to the U.S. Navy. "The oil tanker departed Dubai and was transiting from the Arabian Gulf toward the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when a dozen IRGCN fast-attack craft swarmed the vessel in the middle of the strait. The," the U.S. Navy said in a statement. Advertisement

"IRGCN subsequently forced the oil tanker to reverse course and head toward Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar 'Abbas, Iran."

The seized tanker Niovi was Panama-flagged.

The first oil tanker, Advantage Sweet, was seized by Iran April 27.

The Navy said then that Iran's actions were contrary to international law and regional stability and called on Iran to release the tanker.

According to the U.S. Navy, over the past two years Iran has harassed, attacked or interfered with the navigational rights of 15 internationally flagged merchant vessels.

The Navy statement Wednesday said these actions by Iran are "unwarranted, irresponsible and a present threat to maritime security and the global economy."

Advertisement

Tensions are high between the United States and Iran as sanctions against Iran continue and Iran supplies Russia with attack drones used against Ukraine.