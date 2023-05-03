Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 3, 2023 / 9:32 AM

Belarusian journalist seized from flight sentenced to 8 years in prison

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
A Belarusian court has sentenced journalist and dissident Roman Protasevich to eight years in prison for political opposition to the authoritarian Lukashenko regime. Protasevich was seized from a commercial flight forced to land in Belarus in 2021. File Photo by EPA-EFE
A Belarusian court has sentenced journalist and dissident Roman Protasevich to eight years in prison for political opposition to the authoritarian Lukashenko regime. Protasevich was seized from a commercial flight forced to land in Belarus in 2021. File Photo by EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- Belarusian opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

A Minsk regional court found Protasevich, who was seized from a flight that was diverted to Minsk in May 2021, of organizing mass riots, calling for sanctions against Belarus, creating or leading an extremist group and conspiring to seize power.

Advertisement

Belarusian state media said he will be sent to a penal colony.

Protasevich edited the opposition media channel Nexta on Telegram. It was used to mobilize protests nationwide in Belarus in 2020.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Belarus entities over nation's authoritarian crackdown

After Protasevich's arrest, his family said he was forced to falsely confess and to apologize on Belarusian state television while praising Lukashenko.

Last year his girlfriend Sofia Sapega was sentenced to six years in prison. She was on the commercial flight with Protasevich that was seized by Belarusian authorities when it was forced by a fighter jet to land in Minsk.

The commercial Ryanair flight was forced down by Belarusian fighter jets May 23, 2021, on orders from Lukashenko as it passed over the country's airspace on a flight from Athens to Vilnius.

Advertisement

The U.N. Human Rights Commission said three days later that the airliner was "hijacked" by Lukashenko's regime to "abduct" a journalist onboard and was an abuse of power.

U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials with air piracy for their roles in forcing the commercial flight to land so that Protasevich could be seized

In March the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned two Belarusian entities, seven elections officials and Lukashenko's aircraft for the authoritarian president's crackdown on the pro-democracy protests.

RELATED U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight

Treasury said the Belarus Central Elections Commission bars opposition candidates, denies access to poll observers and certifies inaccurate vote tallies, helping Lukashenko to suppress democracy.

The EU also sanctioned Belarus and banned Belarus from using EU airspace.

Read More

Belarusian court sentences girlfriend of dissident to 6 years in prison

Latest Headlines

Zelensky visits Finland to seek increased defense aid from Nordic leaders
World News // 5 minutes ago
Zelensky visits Finland to seek increased defense aid from Nordic leaders
May 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Finland Wednesday for a summit with the leaders of five Nordic nations as he seeks more international support in his country's defense against Russia.
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
World News // 13 minutes ago
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
May 3 (UPI) -- For the second time within a week Iran has seized an oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the U.S. Navy, the tanker was seized by a dozen Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fast-attack craft.
SNP hires accounting firm to examine party books
World News // 24 minutes ago
SNP hires accounting firm to examine party books
May 3 (UPI) -- The Scottish National Party, still reeling from a financial scandal that forced leadership changes, announced on Wednesday that it has hired AMS Accountants Group to take over its books.
U.N. humanitarian aid chief arrives in Sudan amid newly brokered cease-fire
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. humanitarian aid chief arrives in Sudan amid newly brokered cease-fire
May 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations chief for humanitarian affairs arrived in Sudan Wednesday as two rival military groups battling for control of the country agreed to a seven-day cease-fire, allowing medical aid to be delivered.
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
World News // 3 hours ago
8 children, security guard killed in Serbia school shooting
May 3 (UPI) -- Eight children and a security guard were killed when officials said a 14-year-old student opened fire at a school in Serbia on Wednesday.
Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty
World News // 4 hours ago
Myanmar releases more than 2,000 political prisoners in holiday amnesty
May 3 (UPI) -- The ruling military government of Myanmar said Wednesday that it will release more than 2,000 political prisoners as a "humanitarian" gesture to mark a major Buddhist holiday.
London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of king's coronation
World News // 4 hours ago
London police arrest man outside Buckingham Palace ahead of king's coronation
May 3 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police have arrested a man who threw several items, including suspected shotgun cartridges, into the grounds of Buckingham Palace amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
World News // 1 day ago
Rocket attacks, protests follow death of Palestinian detainee in Israeli prison
May 2 (UPI) -- The death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner inside an Israeli jail Tuesday sparked retaliatory rocket attacks, for which both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas took credit, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
World News // 23 hours ago
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
May 2 (UPI) -- Russia on Tuesday rejected an estimate by the U.S. government that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, with over 20,000 killed, since December in the Ukraine war.
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
World News // 22 hours ago
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
May 2 (UPI) -- King Charles III will officially be crowned to the throne of England in the first coronation in 70 years this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash
Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement