Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced an overhaul of local elections on Tuesday. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Hong Kong City Leader John Lee Ka-chiu announced Tuesday an overhaul of the district's council, with locally elected seats dropping to 20% and introducing a stringent vetting process for the candidates. It was the latest sign of dwindling democratic powers in the former British colony, where Beijing has dramatically increased its influence since the pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019. Advertisement

Lee hinted at the past protests, saying the changes would promote national security, advance the goal of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and implement the administrative-led principle.

"The plan will prevent a repeat of the chaos in which people confuse right and wrong, and so district councils can return to their right track of serving residents for their livelihoods," Lee said. "We have gone down a wrong path before and it is an indisputable fact that some people who called for independence and facilitated 'black violence' have entered the district councils."

In total, 88 district seats will be locally elected compared to 452 in 2019. Under the new plan, 179 seats will be filled by appointments from city leaders and another 176 by the city's crime and safety committees.

All the candidates will be vetted for "patriotism."

Chan Po-ying, chair of the pro-democracy League of Social Democrats, called the overhaul "absolutely a step backward."

"If [the government] scraps the only official system in Hong Kong elected via popular vote, then we wonder how citizens' voices can be reflected," Chan said.