Australia hikes interest rates to 3.85% on upside inflation risks

After a one-meeting pause, Australia's central bank resumed its interest rate hiking cycle Tuesday by adding 0.25% to bring its main interest rate to 3.85% in a bid to tame stubbornly high inflation. File photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Australia's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis points Tuesday after keeping it unchanged last month. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its interest rate to 3.85% due to upside risks to inflation from rising services prices and wages. Advertisement

It said the increase was necessary due to the importance of bringing down the country's "too high" 7% inflation back within the 2-3% target within a reasonable timeframe.

The bank held rates at 3.6% at its April meeting, saying the pause in its rate hiking cycle was a wait-and-see strategy to provide additional time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook in the wake of problems in the global banking system.

It warned that more hikes could be in the pipeline depending on what happens to the world economy and inflation.

Inflation peaked at 7% in March and RBA now expects the pace at which prices are rising to slow to 4.5% in 2023 beyond which the rate of decline moderates, with 3% inflation reached by mid-2025.

"Goods price inflation is clearly slowing due to a better balance of supply and demand following the resolution of the pandemic disruptions," RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said.

Advertisement

"But services price inflation is still very high and broadly based and the experience overseas points to upside risks. Unit labour costs are also rising briskly, with productivity growth remaining subdued."

Lowe said achieving target inflation remained the priority because inflation made life difficult for people, damaged the functioning of the economy and, were it to become entrenched in people's expectations, would be very costly to reduce later, involving even higher interest rates and a larger rise in unemployment.

"Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and this must remain the case. Today's further adjustment in interest rates will help in this regard," Lowe said.

RELATED Message in a bottle found after 10 years in Australia

Pledging to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down, the board said it would continue to closely monitor developments in the global economy, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market.

The bank added that it was concerned about risks posed by the global economy, which is forecast to grow at a below-average rate over the next couple of years.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast that 0.6% would be shaved from global growth in 2023 as a post-pandemic boom fades, with Australia being hit especially hard.

Advertisement

GDP growth in Australia, which as a major commodities exporter is highly exposed to global economic fluctuations, will fall by more than half this year and remain virtually flat through 2024.