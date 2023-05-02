Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 2, 2023 / 8:38 AM

Australia hikes interest rates to 3.85% on upside inflation risks

By Paul Godfrey
After a one-meeting pause, Australia's central bank resumed its interest rate hiking cycle Tuesday by adding 0.25% to bring its main interest rate to 3.85% in a bid to tame stubbornly high inflation. File photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE
After a one-meeting pause, Australia's central bank resumed its interest rate hiking cycle Tuesday by adding 0.25% to bring its main interest rate to 3.85% in a bid to tame stubbornly high inflation. File photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Australia's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis points Tuesday after keeping it unchanged last month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its interest rate to 3.85% due to upside risks to inflation from rising services prices and wages.

Advertisement

It said the increase was necessary due to the importance of bringing down the country's "too high" 7% inflation back within the 2-3% target within a reasonable timeframe.

The bank held rates at 3.6% at its April meeting, saying the pause in its rate hiking cycle was a wait-and-see strategy to provide additional time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook in the wake of problems in the global banking system.

RELATED Australia's Reserve Bank holds interest rates at 3.6%

It warned that more hikes could be in the pipeline depending on what happens to the world economy and inflation.

Inflation peaked at 7% in March and RBA now expects the pace at which prices are rising to slow to 4.5% in 2023 beyond which the rate of decline moderates, with 3% inflation reached by mid-2025.

"Goods price inflation is clearly slowing due to a better balance of supply and demand following the resolution of the pandemic disruptions," RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said.

Advertisement

"But services price inflation is still very high and broadly based and the experience overseas points to upside risks. Unit labour costs are also rising briskly, with productivity growth remaining subdued."

Lowe said achieving target inflation remained the priority because inflation made life difficult for people, damaged the functioning of the economy and, were it to become entrenched in people's expectations, would be very costly to reduce later, involving even higher interest rates and a larger rise in unemployment.

"Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and this must remain the case. Today's further adjustment in interest rates will help in this regard," Lowe said.

RELATED Message in a bottle found after 10 years in Australia

Pledging to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down, the board said it would continue to closely monitor developments in the global economy, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market.

The bank added that it was concerned about risks posed by the global economy, which is forecast to grow at a below-average rate over the next couple of years.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast that 0.6% would be shaved from global growth in 2023 as a post-pandemic boom fades, with Australia being hit especially hard.

Advertisement

GDP growth in Australia, which as a major commodities exporter is highly exposed to global economic fluctuations, will fall by more than half this year and remain virtually flat through 2024.

Read More

New Zealand Reserve Bank surprises with 50 basis point interest rate hike

Latest Headlines

Australia to ban single-use vapes in crackdown on recreational vaping
World News // 26 minutes ago
Australia to ban single-use vapes in crackdown on recreational vaping
May 2 (UPI) -- Australia announced Tuesday that it would ban recreational vaping as it passes new laws to crackdown on the tobacco industry.
Prominent Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison hunger strike
World News // 52 minutes ago
Prominent Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison hunger strike
May 2 (UPI) -- A high-profile Palestinian prisoner has died inside an Israeli jail after spending 87 days on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration on terrorism-related charges.
Hong Kong announces fewer district council seats will be locally elected
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong announces fewer district council seats will be locally elected
May 2 (UPI) -- Hong Kong City Leader John Lee Ka-chiu announced an overhaul of the district's council, with locally elected seats dropping to 20% and introducing a stringent vetting process for the candidates.
BP posts second largest first-quarter profit since 2012
World News // 3 hours ago
BP posts second largest first-quarter profit since 2012
May 2 (UPI) -- Continuing high gas and oil prices helped British energy giant BP post a $5 billion profit for the first quarter Tuesday, up $156 million on the October to December period but down almost $1.3 billion from last year.
Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties
World News // 5 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida to visit South Korea this weekend amid thawing ties
SEOUL, May 2 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kisihida is coming to Seoul for talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said Tuesday, in the first visit by a Japanese leader since 2018 as relations continue to thaw.
Hundreds detained in fiery May Day demonstrations across France
World News // 12 hours ago
Hundreds detained in fiery May Day demonstrations across France
May 1 (UPI) -- Nearly 300 people were arrested following violent clashes between protesters and police spanning multiple cities in France on Monday.
Dozens injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro region
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro region
May 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured in Ukraine as Russia launched a predawn missile strike, officials said Monday.
McCarthy: U.S. will support funding security for Israel 'as long as I am speaker'
World News // 23 hours ago
McCarthy: U.S. will support funding security for Israel 'as long as I am speaker'
May 1 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Israel's Knesset on Monday he will back fully supporting security for Israel in the face of enemies like Iran and warned of China's growing influence.
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
May 1 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he would like to see his country become independent from Britain as he departed Auckland on the 24-hour flight to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III.
Britain shifts Sudan airlift to Red Sea coast for final evacuation flight
World News // 1 day ago
Britain shifts Sudan airlift to Red Sea coast for final evacuation flight
May 1 (UPI) -- Britain will mount a final evacuation flight from Port Sudan on the Red Sea on Monday two days after ending its airlift from Khartoum amid a deteriorating security situation in the capital as a fragile cease-fire fizzled
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement