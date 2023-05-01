Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 1, 2023 / 9:56 AM

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy addresses Israeli Knesset

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his Israeli counterpart Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana shake hands during a meeting at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem, on Sunday as McCarthy prepares to address the Knesset on Monday. Photo by Amir Cohen/UPI
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his Israeli counterpart Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana shake hands during a meeting at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem, on Sunday as McCarthy prepares to address the Knesset on Monday. Photo by Amir Cohen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will make a rare address to Israel's Knesset on Monday afternoon as the country is embroiled in controversy over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempt to reshape the judiciary.

McCarthy, R-Calif., arrived on Sunday with a bipartisan group from Congress as he will become just the second U.S. speaker to address the Israeli parliamentary body since fellow Republican Newt Gingrich did so in 1998.

Advertisement

Visiting on the heels of Israel's 75th anniversary, McCarthy said in a joint statement with Netanyahu that relations between the two countries have "grown each and every year."

"I look to the next 75 years," he said. "The world is better when America and Israel are tighter. The world is safer."

RELATED Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address

Netanyahu said he was pleased to see that an effort to recognize Israel's 75th anniversary was approved by an overwhelming majority of U.S. representatives.

"To get 95% agreement on anything today is no mean matter and I think it expresses the strength of that alliance and the strength of that support," Netanyahu said.

McCarthy's visit also comes as Netanyahu's planned judiciary overhaul, which would revoke the Supreme Court's ability to overturn laws passed by the Israeli parliament and allow for high court decisions to be overturned by a simple majority in the Knesset, caused a rift between Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Biden said in March that Netanyahu should "walk away" from the proposal, which has sparked mass protests, adding he "cannot continue down this road" that would grant the conservative government full control over the judiciary.

Netanyahu responded by asserting Israel's independence as "a sovereign country, which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends."

Biden has said he had no current plans to invite Netanyahu to the White House amid the tensions but McCarthy told reporters he would follow through with the invitation if Biden continues his stance against Netanyahu.

RELATED Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant

"I'll invite the prime minister to come to meet with the House," McCarthy said. "He's a dear friend, as a prime minister of a country that we have our closest ties with."

Domestically, Biden and McCarthy are at odds over the federal government's debt ceiling. McCarthy wants cuts to some of Biden's signature legislation before he agrees to increase the debt ceiling, while Biden wants an increase without conditions.

Read More

Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem

Latest Headlines

Dozens injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro region
World News // 1 hour ago
Dozens injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro region
May 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured in Ukraine as Russia launched a predawn missile strike, officials said Monday.
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
World News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
May 1 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he would like to see his country become independent from Britain as he departed Auckland on the 24-hour flight to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III.
Britain shifts Sudan airlift to Red Sea coast for final evacuation flight
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain shifts Sudan airlift to Red Sea coast for final evacuation flight
May 1 (UPI) -- Britain will mount a final evacuation flight from Port Sudan on the Red Sea on Monday two days after ending its airlift from Khartoum amid a deteriorating security situation in the capital as a fragile cease-fire fizzled
Erdogan says Turkey killed ISIS leader in Syria
World News // 3 hours ago
Erdogan says Turkey killed ISIS leader in Syria
May 1 (UPI) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey's intelligence agency killed the leader of the Islamic State in Syria over the weekend.
Strike by NHS nurses brings severe disruption to hundreds of English hospitals
World News // 4 hours ago
Strike by NHS nurses brings severe disruption to hundreds of English hospitals
May 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of National Health Service nurses In England were out on strike Monday in a long-running dispute over pay and staffing including, for the first time, those working in emergency and intensive care.
Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war
World News // 9 hours ago
Pope Francis says Vatican involved in ongoing effort to end Ukraine war
May 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has revealed that there is an ongoing peace mission involving the Vatican to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
World News // 1 day ago
Sudan receives 1st humanitarian aid shipment since start of fighting
April 30 (UPI) -- Sudan received its first shipment of humanitarian aid -- including critical medical supplies -- since the start of fighting between rival military factions began earlier this month.
Cuba postpones International Workers' Day parade over fuel shortages
World News // 18 hours ago
Cuba postpones International Workers' Day parade over fuel shortages
April 30 (UPI) -- Cuba has postponed its annual International Workers' Day parade for the third time in more than 60 years as fuel shortages hamstring the country.
Heavy shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv destroys residences
World News // 20 hours ago
Heavy shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv destroys residences
April 30 (UPI) -- Intense Russian shelling took place overnight in Kherson and Kharkiv, Ukraine, pounding residential areas and killing a 58-year-old civilian.
Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India
World News // 23 hours ago
Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India
April 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious gas leak in northern India killed at least 11 people, including three children, Sunday, local authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting
Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
Biden shows support for free press at White House Correspondents' dinner
Biden shows support for free press at White House Correspondents' dinner
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement