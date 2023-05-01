U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy addresses Israeli Knesset

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his Israeli counterpart Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana shake hands during a meeting at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem, on Sunday as McCarthy prepares to address the Knesset on Monday. Photo by Amir Cohen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will make a rare address to Israel's Knesset on Monday afternoon as the country is embroiled in controversy over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempt to reshape the judiciary. McCarthy, R-Calif., arrived on Sunday with a bipartisan group from Congress as he will become just the second U.S. speaker to address the Israeli parliamentary body since fellow Republican Newt Gingrich did so in 1998. Advertisement

Visiting on the heels of Israel's 75th anniversary, McCarthy said in a joint statement with Netanyahu that relations between the two countries have "grown each and every year."

"I look to the next 75 years," he said. "The world is better when America and Israel are tighter. The world is safer."

RELATED Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address

Netanyahu said he was pleased to see that an effort to recognize Israel's 75th anniversary was approved by an overwhelming majority of U.S. representatives.

"To get 95% agreement on anything today is no mean matter and I think it expresses the strength of that alliance and the strength of that support," Netanyahu said.

McCarthy's visit also comes as Netanyahu's planned judiciary overhaul, which would revoke the Supreme Court's ability to overturn laws passed by the Israeli parliament and allow for high court decisions to be overturned by a simple majority in the Knesset, caused a rift between Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Biden said in March that Netanyahu should "walk away" from the proposal, which has sparked mass protests, adding he "cannot continue down this road" that would grant the conservative government full control over the judiciary.

Netanyahu responded by asserting Israel's independence as "a sovereign country, which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends."

Biden has said he had no current plans to invite Netanyahu to the White House amid the tensions but McCarthy told reporters he would follow through with the invitation if Biden continues his stance against Netanyahu.

RELATED Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant

"I'll invite the prime minister to come to meet with the House," McCarthy said. "He's a dear friend, as a prime minister of a country that we have our closest ties with."

Domestically, Biden and McCarthy are at odds over the federal government's debt ceiling. McCarthy wants cuts to some of Biden's signature legislation before he agrees to increase the debt ceiling, while Biden wants an increase without conditions.