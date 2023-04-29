Advertisement
World News
April 29, 2023 / 3:52 PM

Chinese holiday travel expected to surge past pre-pandemic levels

By Patrick Hilsman
Travel levels for China's five-day May Day holiday have surged passed pre-pandemic levels, state-run media reported Saturday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Travel levels for China's five-day May Day holiday have surged passed pre-pandemic levels, state-run media reported Saturday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Chinese citizens are preparing travel plans for the five-day May Day holiday with the number of planned trips surging beyond pre-pandemic levels, state media reported Saturday.

The China State Railway Group predicted 120 million trips will be taken via rail during the holiday -- 20% more than in 2019, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

More than 19 million people are expected to travel by train on Saturday, the first day of the five-day holiday, which is higher than previously recorded numbers.

Central China Television reported more than 9 million flights are expected during the same period, again exceeding 2019's numbers. Homestay and hotel bookings also showed a turnover increase of 120% over 2019, according to the Chinese Communist Party outlet Global Times.

RELATED China drops COVID-19 PCR test requirement for travelers

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Hong Kong immigration officials tallied more than 300,000 travelers entering the city via control points throughout the day, the South China Morning Post reported.

In January, China largely dropped the so-called "Zero-COVID" policy that required testing before boarding public transport and saw entire cities and regions locked down over a small number of cases.

The Zero-COVID restrictions caused a backlash and rare public protests, known as the "White Paper Protests," for the blank sheets of paper demonstrators would hold up to represent the grievances they are not allowed to express.

Advertisement

Travelers entering China can show results from an antigen test taken within 48 hours of boarding instead of a PCR test and results will no longer be tested on departing flights.

The surging travel numbers are seen as a good sign for the Chinese economy under President Xi Jinping. During the annual Chinese People's Conference in March, former Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang was appointed premier, a position that ostensibly puts him in charge of economic policy.

RELATED Defense experts tell House panel China remains biggest cyberthreat

Read More

China rebuffs WHO official's claims it has withheld COVID-19 data

Latest Headlines

European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries
World News // 1 hour ago
European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries
April 29 (UPI) -- The European Commission says it has reached a deal with five member countries to lift restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain across their borders.
Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories
World News // 2 hours ago
Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories
April 29 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has officially recognized six indigenous territories in the first such demarcation since 2018, stepping up his efforts to stop deforestation of the Amazon.
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
World News // 2 hours ago
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
April 29 (UPI) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a warning to the United States and South Korea Saturday that their enhanced military alliance will result in the North responding with "more powerful strength."
Heavy fighting rages in Sudan despite extension of cease-fire
World News // 4 hours ago
Heavy fighting rages in Sudan despite extension of cease-fire
April 29 (UPI) -- Heavy fighting between warring factions of the country's army continued in Sudan Saturday despite an extension of a cease-fire between the two sides brokered by the United States.
Fuel depot in Russian-occupied Crimea set ablaze in suspected drone strike
World News // 6 hours ago
Fuel depot in Russian-occupied Crimea set ablaze in suspected drone strike
April 29 (UPI) -- A fuel depot was set ablaze in Ukraine's Crimean peninsula Saturday in what the governor of the region's Russian occupiers called a suspected drone attack.
Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18
April 28 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian air-to-surface missile strikes against cities across central and southern Ukraine early Friday killed 19 people, and injured 18, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
On rates, it's better to be safe than sorry, IMF tells Europe
World News // 1 day ago
On rates, it's better to be safe than sorry, IMF tells Europe
April 28 (UPI) -- The European economy is dancing on a knife's edge in its efforts to arrest consumer-level inflation without ushering in a recession, the International Monetary Fund said Friday.
Japan to relax COVID-19 requirements ahead of Golden Week holiday
World News // 1 day ago
Japan to relax COVID-19 requirements ahead of Golden Week holiday
April 28 (UPI) -- In preparation for an influx of tourists for the Golden Week holiday, the Japanese government t announced on Friday it was lifting its current COVID-19 border guidelines.
Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip
April 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called for embracing immigrants and looking beyond nationalism on Friday during a three-day trip to Hungary, but critics of prime minister Viktor Orban worry that his mere presence will give support to his s
Dutch court orders man who claimed to father 550 to stop sperm donations
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch court orders man who claimed to father 550 to stop sperm donations
April 28 (UPI) -- A Dutch court has ruled that a man who claims to have fathered 550 children via sperm donation must immediately stop new donations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
White House issues plethora of proclamations
White House issues plethora of proclamations
Fuel depot in Russian-occupied Crimea set ablaze in suspected drone strike
Fuel depot in Russian-occupied Crimea set ablaze in suspected drone strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement