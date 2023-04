A Dutch court has ordered a man who claims to have fathered 550 children via sperm donations to stop donating and declare any previously undisclosed donations. File Photo by Sebastian Kaulitzki/Shutterstock

April 28 (UPI) -- A Dutch court has ruled that a man who claims to have fathered 550 children via sperm donation must immediately stop new donations. The 41-year-old, identified only as Jonathan M. by the court, donated sperm at 13 clinics in the Netherlands and abroad. According to the court, the man also personally reached out to prospective recipients and even went so far as to create an online platform for his offspring to connect with one another. Advertisement

The ruling stems from a complaint raised by one of the parents and the organization Stichting Donorkind, which advocates for donor children and parents.

"According to guidelines at clinics, a donor can donate for a maximum of 25 children or 12 families to prevent inbreeding, incest, and psychological problems for donor children," the organization said while filing the injunction.

The rule exists to prevent unintentional incest that could result from a large number of siblings being unaware of each other's existence.

"The court in preliminary relief proceedings is of the opinion that the interests of the donor children and their parents outweigh the interest of the donor in continuing to donate sperm to new prospective parents in the event of a ban on donating sperm to new prospective parents," the court said in its opinion.

The court said the man "deliberately lied to get parents to choose him as a donor."

"All these parents are confronted with the fact that the children in their family are part of a huge kinship network, with hundreds of half-siblings which they did not choose," the court said.

In addition to ordering the man to halt donations, the court ordered him to declare if he had made previously undisclosed donations at other clinics.