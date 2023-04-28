Trending
April 28, 2023 / 1:05 PM

On rates, it's better to be safe than sorry, IMF tells Europe

By Daniel J. Graeber
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to make a rate decision next week. The IMF said Friday the bloc's policymakers should err on the of caution when considering its next steps. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/UPI
April 28 (UPI) -- The European economy is dancing on a knife's edge in its efforts to arrest consumer-level inflation without ushering in a recession, the International Monetary Fund said Friday.

"Headline inflation continues to decline, but underlying inflation -- excluding energy and food -- will remain persistent and uncomfortably above central bank targets even by the end of next year," said Alfred Kammer, the director of the European department at the IMF. "Recent and projected declines in energy prices will feed into lower underlying inflation, but not enough to bring it down quickly."

The import-dependent European economy was hammered by the war premium that propped up commodity prices for much of last year.

The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), a regional benchmark for the price of natural gas, peaked at around $365 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in August as Europe scrambled for alternatives to Russian supplies. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, reached $129.20 per barrel in June.

RELATED ECB says 'uncertainty' caused by global bank crisis will determine its interest rate policy

TTF was trading closer to $39 on Friday, while Brent was near $80 per barrel. Lower prices reflect an overall market adjustment to sanctions imposed on Russia, as well as lingering signs of a slowdown in the global economy.

Offering a series of what-ifs, and adding that "things could get worse on all fronts," Kammer said inflation could stay higher for longer, while commodity prices could easily rally from here.

"We also might still underestimate how much the two back-to-back COVID and energy crises have damaged Europe's productive capacity and further heightened inflation risks," he said.

RELATED OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth

Growth for the economies that use the euro is already anemic. Europe's economy flatlined in the first quarter with eurozone GDP up by just 0.1%

Continuing GDP stagnation in Germany, the bloc's largest economy, dragged on the other major economies, all of which rebounded into the black from the fourth quarter of 2022, preliminary figures from Eurostat, the EU's statistics office, show.

Among the 20 countries that use the euro, German GDP was 0%. The IMF expects a rebound of only 1.4% in 2024 for advanced European economies such as France and Germany.

RELATED Citing too-high inflation, ECB hikes rates by a half percent

Given forecasts for sustained weakness, Kammer said the European Central Bank should err on the side of caution in its effort to right the economic ship.

"If the inflation outlook is uncertain, there is more to lose from reacting too late rather than too early, because underestimating persistence would entrench high inflation and force central banks to tighten later for longer," he said. "This would likely require a sharp recession to bring inflation back to target."

A flash estimate of inflation over the 12-month period ending in April is expected to show little change from the previous month, with prices up some 5.7% over the year. That should incentivize another rate hike from the European Central Bank when it meets again on Thursday.

Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18
April 28 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian air-to-surface missile strikes against cities across central and southern Ukraine early Friday killed 19 people, and injured 18, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Japan to relax COVID-19 requirements ahead of Golden Week holiday
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan to relax COVID-19 requirements ahead of Golden Week holiday
April 28 (UPI) -- In preparation for an influx of tourists for the Golden Week holiday, the Japanese government t announced on Friday it was lifting its current COVID-19 border guidelines.
Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip
April 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called for embracing immigrants and looking beyond nationalism on Friday during a three-day trip to Hungary, but critics of prime minister Viktor Orban worry that his mere presence will give support to his s
Dutch court orders man who claimed to father 550 to stop sperm donations
World News // 3 hours ago
Dutch court orders man who claimed to father 550 to stop sperm donations
April 28 (UPI) -- A Dutch court has ruled that a man who claims to have fathered 550 children via sperm donation must immediately stop new donations.
Japan moves to return South Korea to preferred trading partners list
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan moves to return South Korea to preferred trading partners list
April 28 (UPI) -- Japan's trade ministry said Friday it would put South Korea back on a preferred trading partners list after South Korea did the same.
U.N. Security Council condemns Taliban regime's ban on female workers
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. Security Council condemns Taliban regime's ban on female workers
April 28 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council adopted a unanimous resolution Thursday condemning the Taliban regime's recent move to ban women from working for the international peace organization in Afghanistan.
BBC chairman quits after conflict of interest investigation
World News // 4 hours ago
BBC chairman quits after conflict of interest investigation
LONDON, April 28 (UPI) -- BBC Chairman Richard Sharp quit Friday after an inquiry into whether his role in helping then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson obtain a $1 million loan created a conflict of interest ahead of being hired.
Swiss National Bank chair says it will review regulations after Credit Suisse collapse
World News // 4 hours ago
Swiss National Bank chair says it will review regulations after Credit Suisse collapse
April 28 (UPI) -- The Swiss National Bank said on Friday it will examine its banking regulations after the collapse of the country's second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, in March.
European Q1 GDP stagnates, hamstrung by German economic weakness
World News // 5 hours ago
European Q1 GDP stagnates, hamstrung by German economic weakness
April 28 (UPI) -- Europe's economy flatlined in the first quarter of the year with Eurozone GDP up by just 0.1%, while the economy of the European Union as a whole did slightly better growing by 0.3%, the EU said Friday.
Turkey claims Sudan evacuation plane was fired on amid cease-fire extension
World News // 13 hours ago
Turkey claims Sudan evacuation plane was fired on amid cease-fire extension
April 28 (UPI) -- A paramilitary group in Sudan denied firing upon a Turkish airplane that was attempting to evacuate citizens stuck in the war zone as combat between government forces continued in the capital of Khartoum.
