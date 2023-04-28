Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 28, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Japan to relax COVID-19 requirements ahead of Golden Week holiday

By Clyde Hughes

April 28 (UPI) -- In preparation for an influx of tourists for the Golden Week holiday, the Japanese government announced on Friday it was lifting its current COVID-19 border guidelines.

Golden Week encompasses four national holidays within a seven-day span and is considered one of the three busiest holidays annually in Japan.

Advertisement

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said they are dropping the requirement that all entrants to Japan present certification of at least three COVID-19 vaccination doses or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Japan had issued the requirement in December for all arrivals from neighboring mainland China in light of an explosion in infections there after Beijing lifted its tough "zero-COVID" policy.

RELATED Japan moves to return South Korea to preferred trading partners list

Japan will start a new genomic surveillance program at Haneda, Narita, and three other major airports, on May 8, where entrants with symptoms including fever will be asked to undergo a voluntary test to detect new infectious diseases.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said he believes the move will mark the next phase in the way Japan is responding to COVID-19.

"From May 8, the government will no longer ask people to refrain from going out or require them to be hospitalized under the law when they test positive for COVID-19," Kato said in a briefing. "Anti-infection measures will be left up to individuals, though the government will continue to provide some reference information."

Advertisement

While still off from pre-pandemic numbers, Japan already has been seeing an increase in recent tourism. Japanese inbound tourists reached 1.82 million in March, an increase of more than 340,000 from the previous month.

Japan is hoping to boost those numbers closer to the 2.76 million visitors they saw in March 2019.

RELATED Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia

Read More

'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip
April 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called for embracing immigrants and looking beyond nationalism on Friday during a three-day trip to Hungary, but critics of prime minister Viktor Orban worry that his mere presence will give support to his s
Dutch court orders man who claimed to father 550 to stop sperm donations
World News // 2 hours ago
Dutch court orders man who claimed to father 550 to stop sperm donations
April 28 (UPI) -- A Dutch court has ruled that a man who claims to have fathered 550 children via sperm donation must immediately stop new donations.
Japan moves to return South Korea to preferred trading partners list
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan moves to return South Korea to preferred trading partners list
April 28 (UPI) -- Japan's trade ministry said Friday it would put South Korea back on a preferred trading partners list after South Korea did the same.
U.N. Security Council condemns Taliban regime's ban on female workers
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. Security Council condemns Taliban regime's ban on female workers
April 28 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council adopted a unanimous resolution Thursday condemning the Taliban regime's recent move to ban women from working for the international peace organization in Afghanistan.
BBC chairman quits after conflict of interest investigation
World News // 2 hours ago
BBC chairman quits after conflict of interest investigation
LONDON, April 28 (UPI) -- BBC Chairman Richard Sharp quit Friday after an inquiry into whether his role in helping then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson obtain a $1 million loan created a conflict of interest ahead of being hired.
Swiss National Bank chair says it will review regulations after Credit Suisse collapse
World News // 3 hours ago
Swiss National Bank chair says it will review regulations after Credit Suisse collapse
April 28 (UPI) -- The Swiss National Bank said on Friday it will examine its banking regulations after the collapse of the country's second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, in March.
European Q1 GDP stagnates, hamstrung by German economic weakness
World News // 4 hours ago
European Q1 GDP stagnates, hamstrung by German economic weakness
April 28 (UPI) -- Europe's economy flatlined in the first quarter of the year with Eurozone GDP up by just 0.1%, while the economy of the European Union as a whole did slightly better growing by 0.3%, the EU said Friday.
Turkey claims Sudan evacuation plane was fired on amid cease-fire extension
World News // 11 hours ago
Turkey claims Sudan evacuation plane was fired on amid cease-fire extension
April 28 (UPI) -- A paramilitary group in Sudan denied firing upon a Turkish airplane that was attempting to evacuate citizens stuck in the war zone as combat between government forces continued in the capital of Khartoum.
At least 12 dead in Russian missile strikes in central, southern Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 12 dead in Russian missile strikes in central, southern Ukraine
April 28 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian air-to-surface missile strikes against cities across central and southern Ukraine early Friday killed 12 people, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Hyundai to stop selling machinery used for illegal Amazon mining
World News // 7 hours ago
Hyundai to stop selling machinery used for illegal Amazon mining
SEOUL, April 28 (UPI) -- Hyundai announced it would take steps to prevent its heavy machinery from being used in illegal mining in the Amazon, the company announced Friday, in the wake of a report by environmental group Greenpeace.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says
GOP blocks Democratic Senate effort to advance Equal Rights Amendment
GOP blocks Democratic Senate effort to advance Equal Rights Amendment
At least 12 dead in Russian missile strikes in central, southern Ukraine
At least 12 dead in Russian missile strikes in central, southern Ukraine
Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy
Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement